Voice of the People: This State of the Union address missed core issues

The recent State of the Union address, delivered by the President, was not in my opinion what the citizens of this country, the United States of America really wanted to hear.

He ranted and raved about the war in Ukraine, about the $64 billion that we are preparing to send to that country at this time, plus the billions and billions that were sent since the war started along with billions in military equipment.

Then with regards to Roe v. Wade, he talked on an on, talked about Gay Pride and the transsexuals community, about the border, “Just give me the power and I will close it.” What a farce. He could close it with the stroke of a pen, but no, he intends to blame Congress for the failure to close it.

In actuality, he really did not talk about the core issues concerning this country. Let me elaborate. Did he mention the deplorable passenger rail system here in the United States? Did he mention our decaying highway infrastructure, our deplorable school system, our medical and hospital conditions, our outrageous crime problem, the disgusting drug problem, the impossible homeless situation, the near collapse of the passenger airline situation, the millions of illegals that have inundated this country under his watch, the horrible murders, the killing of innocent people due to the lenient laws provided by incompetent [district attorneys] and judges.

This is what a State of the Union address should be about. Things here at home are paramount.

<strong>Ronald Hartman</strong>

St. Anne