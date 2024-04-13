MAREK: Is it a Lie?

I have often wondered why some people lie so often and others do not, or at least I think they don’t. And morally, what is the difference between a lie and a little fib. Basically nothing. Do only bad people lie while good people always tell the truth? I doubt it.

I read the definition of a lie in Webster’s dictionary and it was as follows: to deceive or not tell the truth. An act of dishonesty. A deliberate intent to deceive or to convey a false impression.

Wow, those are very nasty definitions. Especially when one considers all the reasons one might lie. The reasons for lying must be at least in the hundreds. And yet some are made for the good of some other person or object.

“Did your dog just tear up my flower garden, Bobby?”

“I don’t think so, I think it was Rover down the street.”

A lie but one to save the dog and to save Bobby for not controlling the dog. Not the worst kind of lie.

The other extreme. “Who was with you when you guys robbed the 7-11 store last night, Fred?”

“I don’t know who robbed that place, and I don’t want to go naming names.”

Probably a big lie in the first place, and a second lie not to involve his accomplice. That kind of lie can lead to a number of different outcomes. If Fred is charged and facing trial, the state’s attorneys often make offers.

“If you tell us who else was with you that night, we will agree to reduce the armed robbery to mere robbery and you will get less of a sentence.”

Now the accused can tell the truth or lie again or even name someone else who he dislikes and protect his friend. A major decision for the liar.

Under federal law, merely lying to an agent can also be a crime even if the original wrongdoing party acted alone and you were not a part of it. We have seen that several times recently in the crimes of politicians and aides covering up for them.

These are probably the two extremes, and judgment can be quite different on the levels of dishonesty, but they both are lies. Let’s look at other times people lie.

You are a mother in Poland, and the Gestapo comes to your house to arrest you as a Jew.

“Where are your children and your husband hiding”?

“I don’t know. They are just gone.”

Assuming that it is a lie when she gives the answer to protect her family, it is a lie. But one with great merit. She will be sent to a camp either way, so why not protect the family as best she can?

Then we get to the other side of the lie with good reasons to fib.

“Honey, do I look fat is this outfit?’

The answers the husband contemplates:

1. “No, honey, you look just fine.” Let’s assume that this is really a lie. The reason for lying is for family civility. Must be forgiven.

2. “You could look a lot better in that green outfit, honey, but either one.” Some truth, but he never answered the question.

3. “Yes, honey you really do look a bit overweight, but we all do these days. If it is comfortable, just wear it.”

All answers have some risk. The only truthful one will probably bring the most rebound from the wife, while No. 1 may get you a good night kiss. No. 2 is also a slippery slope. While it is probably true, she may be hurt by the comment. Is there another choice? While pleading the Fifth Amendment is available, it would certainly be a killer as well.

So, I will leave it up to the men, but remember if you ask her if your tummy sticks out a bit, I will guarantee 95% of wives will tell you the hurting truth.

Then how about the greatest lie for believers in Christmas?

“Mommy is there really a Santa Claus?”

Backed up by the Easter Bunny, but at least bunnies are real. Need I say more? One of the most common lies of all times. But who can ban those?

So, nice lying will go on for safety, camaraderie, joy, protection of one’s self and loved ones and for family good will. The choice is yours. I think Mr. Webster should ease up his definition a bit. Happy home life to us all.