JACKSON: What will be Simpson's legacy?

The news of O.J. Simpson’s death left me wondering. How was I supposed to feel? Fortunate enough to have seen his athletics exploits in college and professional ranks, his entertainment career, his legal entanglements and his post-incarceration years, which legacy would I recall?

Good and bad, O.J. Simpson had it all. If the American dream and nightmare needed a poster person, Simpson would be my nominee. He is a member of the great college running back factory from University of Southern California. For four decades (1965 to 2005) Simpson, Mike Garrett, Marcus Allen, Anthony Davis, Charles White, Reggie Bush, Rickey Bell represented the best of the best of college football on the offensive side. Five of the seven winning college football’s highest award, the Heisman Trophy.

It is highly debatable who is the best USC running back, but O.J. Simpson had the most prolific football career which he continued once turning professional. He was the first player to rush for 2,000 yards in a 14-game season (1973) playing for the then mediocre Buffalo Bills.

Simpson was more than a great athlete. He had character and charm. A charisma that he used to become one of the most recognized pitchman on television and later in movies and broadcasting. After his Hall of Fame football career ended in 1979, he began acting and sports broadcasting. For the next 15 years, he had it all, again. Comparable to his football career, he was untouchable.

In the only way I can describe it, he fumbled it all away. In 1994, he became even more famous. He was charged with the brutal murder of his ex-wife and a friend. Visions of him being chased by defensive players on the field were usurped by a nationally televised slow police chase of Simpson riding in a white Ford Bronco. The media coverage of that chase and the subsequent murder trial took courtroom sensationalism to previously unseen heights. It was the perfect voyeuristic concoction of celebrity, sex, race, wealth, privilege and crime.

Although he was acquitted of the double murders, he was later found civilly liable. During both trials, by popular opinion, his guilt and innocence was divided pretty much along racial lines. He became the poster boy for domestic violence and racial division. And it appeared at times that he was further torturing the victim’s families with publicity stunts, in particular by claiming that he was going to find the real killer of his children’s mother and her friend.

His freedom did not last long. He was convicted of robbery and kidnapping and was sentenced to 33 years of which he served nine. Since his release in 2017, he has maintained a low profile and a social media presence until his illness earlier this year.

His family announced his death early Thursday morning and asked for privacy and grace. O.J. Simpson died from prostate cancer at age 76 and in death is still as sensational and divisive as he was in life. While some have expressed sadness, others consider his death karma much too late.

From running across football fields to running through airports in television commercials to tumbling in a wheelchair over a railing in a movie, to infamously riding in the back of a very slow driven white Bronco followed by police, to struggling to put on a pair of gloves in a courtroom, there are too many visions of O.J. Simpson to remember.

I don’t know how I will remember him. He was a man who would have been shoe-in Mount Rushmore nominee for American success. Now he is a debatable footnote in history. Was he good or evil?

And was he guilty?