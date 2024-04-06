JACKSON: What is a proper tip anymore?

There was a time I considered myself unresentful and well-versed in tipping. Although it stands for “to insure promptness,” it is usually completed after a service has been rendered. I am not so certain what is proper anymore.

Back when a delivered pizza would run you about $6, it was no big deal to toss in a few bucks for the delivery driver. If the weather happened to be brutal, the driver was more deserving of a tip as much as the pizza because I was comfortable, made convenient and about to be satiated. It was an innate appreciation for a service.

I once worked for a short time in a public service position. It was a full-service carwash in an economically high-end area. It was quickly understood that you do not judge a tipper by their conspicuous consumption. There was no direct correlation between the cost of the vehicle and the amount of tip received. Actually, it seemed quite the opposite. Those without the flash and cash, the least abled, especially the elderly, were more likely to tip beyond what was considered typical.

Then came COVID-19 and a plethora of new service industries beyond the food and hospitality industries. And all the tipping rules, expectations and protocols went out the window. What used to be an easy transaction to calculate a simple percentage of the total bill, is now comparable to understanding your utility bill or filing a long income tax form. A tip that used to be an option is now sometimes automatically added to your bill with a separate line for an additional tip.

There are as many new fees on a restaurant check as you will find on your gas bill. You may see a convenience or service fee, a transaction fee for using a credit card, a surcharge fee, a management fee, a gratuity or a table occupancy fee that all goes to the establishment, not to the actual server. Yes, I was once given a 90-minute table limit that started once my order was placed. After the time was up, I would be expected to give up my table. I tipped my way around it.

Just recently, a waitstaff asked how I was going to pay my tab. When I informed him that I would be using a credit card, he asked if the tip portion could be paid in cash because non-cash-paid tips are not received until the pay period ends. And I assume it’s taxable. Fortunately, I had enough cash to give him a well-earned tip.

Tipping is a norm for me. The debate within the tipping culture whether a person should accept a subminimum wage job and is dependent upon tips is not mine. It is just that businesses have incorporated ways to benefit from tipping that I struggle with. I understand that the cost of business is ever increasing and fluctuating. Add those costs to my favorite meal and let me decide to patronize or not.

A real eye opener was being charged an automatic hospitality or housekeeping fee to my daily hotel rental. It mattered not that during my four-day stay, I did not need a change of towels of bed linen or any service. The fee was nonnegotiable. I wasn’t going to hurt the business by withholding the customary daily tip for the housekeeping staff before checking out.

I just want a simple transaction. Charge me for the product or service and tax and let me figure out the rest. I don’t want a car-buying experience with add-ons that almost equal the initial invoice every time I venture out.

It’s just an observation, but in my Andy Rooney voice, “You ever notice that customers who complain the loudest and demand the most attention can be some of the poorest tippers?