COMMENTARY: This is more than just basketball

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s motto is, “In 49 states it’s just basketball … This is Indiana.” And the motto routinely gets circulated among the social media platforms as Hoosiers have a superiority complex when it comes to hoops.

This is meant as no disrespect for my fellow Illinoisans as I’ve lived here for 18 years. Hoops is also beloved in the Land of Lincoln, and thank you for Chicago’s Isiah Thomas. He helped deliver a NCAA title for Indiana in 1981. But I’m a native Hoosier, and I’ll always be one no matter where I’m living.

And what I’m going to write about in this space is certainly more than basketball. It’s life. And the absence of one’s life. Writing can be therapeutic.

This <em>is</em> more than just basketball for me as I try to get through this. I lost one of my older brothers, Jim “Bubba,” two years ago. He was given the nickname “Bubba” in high school and it stuck from that time forward. Bubba was six years older than me, and I was probably more of just another kid brother to him as we were growing up. I have five older brothers, and I looked up to all of them. I always thought Bubba was a “cool” older brother. He listened to rock ‘n’ roll music like Jimi Hendrix, The Rolling Stones and Blood, Sweat and Tears, and he had a circle of close friends in high school.

Bubba graduated from Purdue University in 1977 and eventually moved out west and settled in Oregon for a time. He often rode a Harley, and he came back to live in Indiana for a time in the late ‘80s before moving back to Oregon. One time my car broke down, and he gave me a ride back to his place on the back of his cycle. Too cool.

We both had a love for sports — both Cubs fans, but we were on opposite sides for college football and basketball. I graduated from Indiana University, and I’m passionate about Hoosiers — probably too much at times. Ask my wife and kids.

With Bubba and I it was always just good natured-ribbing. We had a genuine respect for our schools. We reminded each other who won the Old Oaken Bucket football game at each Christmas gathering — bragging rights much like Illinois vs. Northwestern.

With the advent of texting and social media, the past 20 years or so we were able to converse more on a regular basis. He always didn’t know how the Purdue Boilermakers were doing when he might not have been able to see their games out on the West Coast.

About nine years ago Bubba was diagnosed with renal cancer. He really fought the good fight for several years. I always thought that because he was able to follow teams like the Cubs and his beloved Boilers, it kept him going along with the help of his wife, Michele, who became his caretaker.

Bubba and I communicated often through messaging about the Cubs, college hoops or sports in general. When the Cubs won the World Series in 2106, our entire family celebrated through social media. I think it’s the only topic we all agree on.

There were times during Bubba’s battle that he wasn’t able to get to me right away, so I knew he was likely having a tough time with his cancer. He never complained.

He died on April 6, 2022, but I remember him saying he wanted to get back home from the hospital so he could watch the NCAA Final Four a few days earlier. He watched Kansas beat North Carolina on April 4 for the title.

Fast forward to this past Sunday. I almost never root for the Boilermakers. But this was different. I wanted Purdue to beat Tennessee in the Elite Eight game as it would propel the Boilers into the Final Four for the first time in 44 years. Mission accomplished.

As I sat on my couch as Purdue put the finishing touches to a 72-66 win over the Vols, I thought about Bubba. Tears welled up in my eyes, as I knew he was watching from above. He was smiling down for sure on his Boilers. As I covered my eyes with my hands, my son, Ryan, asked me if I was OK, and I told him I was thinking about Bubba.

It just reminds me that life is too short, and I’ll be cheering for Purdue again this weekend as it faces North Carolina State on Saturday. Hopefully the Boilers will win and then again on Monday for the national title.

Maybe it’s also a lesson to not hold grudges — especially when it comes to sports and life in general. Family is forever, and what I’ve learned from what Bubba went through is to try not to complain. I know it isn’t easy, and I fail at that at times. I’ve got some minor health issues, but they will always pale in comparison to the fight Bubba endured, and for anyone else who’s faced with a terminal illness. Reach out to them whether it’s a written note, a phone call, a text, an email or messaging on social media. It could really help someone get through a bad day and to help them keep fighting.

We’re only here on the good earth for an uncertain but sometimes short time. We should cherish every moment we can in faith, family and sports.

As Purdue fans say, “Boiler up.”