HAAS: Recognizing women trailblazers in social work

The month of March marked the celebration of both National Social Work Month and Women’s History Month. As a licensed clinical social worker, I want to recognize the history of social work and the important women who were trailblazers in this industry.

The field of social work began developing in the late 19th century with the first-ever social work class held in 1898 at Columbia University in New York. In 1904, Simmons College in Boston and Harvard University worked to create the Boston School for Social Workers. Four years later, the Chicago School of Civics and Philanthropy developed a full social work curriculum. Since these early academic developments, social workers across the country have worked to develop solutions for people and communities in need.

One of the most well-known pioneers in the field of social work is Jane Addams, who was the first woman to ever receive the Nobel Peace Prize. While she is known for her efforts across the country, Jane Addams’ work was most prominent right here in Chicago where she founded the Hull House.

Her work began a movement to build settlement houses across America.

Her work with the Hull House, along with her dedication to advancing the women’s suffrage movement, make her an important figure for all women who want to pursue a career in the field of social work.

Another woman who made history in this field was Mary Richmond. Renowned as the Mother of Social Work, Mary is best known for creating the method of social case work. She coined the term “caseworker” and encouraged other social workers to employ this method of meeting those who needed help inside their homes and communities. Richmond is also regarded for her efforts to advance legislation that protected children and mothers.

The field of social work has grown immensely since that first class in 1898, thanks to the efforts of Jane Addams, Mary Richmond and many other women who created the foundation for the field we know today.