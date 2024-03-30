JACKSON: Absurdity of leniency rationale is immeasurable

It seems the older you get, the more you appreciate “once upon a time.” Once upon a time, “Thou shalt not steal” was simply an understood and acceptable norm by the majority. And the consequences, too.

Depending upon how long ago and where, the consequences for having sticky fingers could result in having the offender’s hands chopped off, receiving a public beating, a lengthy incarceration, hard labor, or the least, paying restitution. If the theft was a horse, a “H’ or “T” could be branded on the thief’s forehead or he or she could face a more decisive consequence. Horse thieves could be hanged.

It is not a stretch to apply the thou-shalt-not rule to the acceptance of stolen property. The complicity of a middle man should not lighten the responsibility of the one in possession of stolen loot. That was my assumption until a recent decision by the Cook County state’s attorney office to refuse to charge an individual for possessing a stolen weapon. It is the rationale for the non-charge that is beyond baffling.

After a Chicago Police stop for not having a license plate on a vehicle, a 22-year-old man was arrested for discharging an AR-15 rifle and for being in possession of the stolen gun. The charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon stuck. However, being in possession of a stolen weapon did not. Because the weapon had been reported stolen in 2018, the SA rejected the charge because the gun “could have made contact with multiple individuals.” A petition to hold the offender in custody pretrial was also denied. A judge released the man under a nighttime curfew.

I just want to understand how the number of potential transfers of stolen property alleviates the current holder of the property of any responsibility. And could this legal logic apply to other crimes? And why only a nighttime curfew when this offender was arrested for multiple offenses during the afternoon?

Could the SA’s reasoning for not charging the man for possession of the stolen weapon be applied to say, a bank robbery? If a person is found holding a bag of stolen money that had been passed on to him by several others, would this person be not liable for the theft? If a person committed a sexual assault, would there be an exemption of charges if the victim had been previously assaulted?

What if a circle of pedophiles assaulted a child, would the last offender be absolved of the crime? What if the fifth person to drive a stolen car kills a pedestrian, is there no liability? The absurdity of this rationale is immeasurable.

More and more in an attempt to be humane, we have become too lenient, too forgiving. Criminals are given repeated opportunities to operate outside the lines of law and decency. When will “thou shalt not” apply to everyone equally and equitably? Why continue to risk police and public safety and expend police and resources if offenders are not held accountable?

By a stroke of luck and good police work, no one was harmed this time. The discharged round hit the ground. Because the offender was released, the safety of the public was short lived. Knowing the offender is capable of securing stolen goods, where is the deterrent to prevent lawbreakers from getting another stolen weapon?

There was a time I also believed that crime doesn’t pay. What I have learned is that many times, crime doesn’t cost, either. I am not advocating that we return to the time when thieves were hanged or limbs were removed. But once upon a time, we had effective deterrents.