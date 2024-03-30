Fireworks are well worth the price tag

How much would be too much for a fireworks display for the city of Kankakee? That’s hard to pinpoint at this juncture, but $51,150 was not too much to pay for two displays for this summer.

The Kankakee City Council approved the amount this past week to light up the skies for the community to celebrate both Juneteenth and the Fourth of July. The Juneteenth fireworks display will be held on June 22 at Pioneer Park and comes with a $9,500 price tag, and the Independence Day show will illuminate the skies on July 4 over the Kankakee River between Beckman Park and Kankakee Community College for $42,000.

Although $51,150 is a lot of money, in the grand scheme of the city’s annual budget it’s a very, very small piece of a $34-million pie. We’re celebrating the freedoms we all enjoy in our country that too often gets overlooked. We feel it’s a worthwhile cause and well worth celebrating, and who doesn’t like a safe and well-orchestrated fireworks display (pets not included)?

The $50K is also probably less than what gets fired off in our Kankakee County neighborhoods for what goes on for the good part of a month.

We also contend that if the city would decide not to have a professional fireworks display, residents would certainly voice their displeasure to elected officials (and local media). Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said the city would also entertain local businesses to help sponsor the fireworks. The sponsors will help defray the costs that increased 6.5% from the previous year’s displays from the Elgin-based Mad Bomber Productions who specializes in shooting off the fireworks. The business community has stepped up in the past to ensure its citizens can safely celebrate our country’s independence, and we commend those stakeholders.

“We’re excited to keep fireworks here,” Curtis said at the March 18 city council meeting.

The federal holiday Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 to commemorate when Union troops arrived on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas, to free 250,000 people still held as slaves. It came months after the Civil War ended and more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The Fourth of July celebrates when the Declaration of Independence was approved, signifying our country’s independence from Great Britain.

Despite the differences we all might have, we should all welcome the opportunity to celebrate both these holidays. The fireworks are a tradition worth keeping. Now about those rockets you shoot off in our streets? Oh, well.