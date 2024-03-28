MOORE: Market volatility is part of the game

Growing up, my dad was a huge fan of Zig Ziglar, filling our home with the sound of his motivational speeches. One story that always stuck with me was the story about a Million Dollar Racehorse.

Ziglar poses a thought-provoking question: “If you did have a million-dollar racehorse, would you let him stay up half the night drinking coffee and booze, smoking cigarettes and eating junk food?” Of course, you wouldn’t! He then extends the analogy, asking, “Would you treat a 10-dollar dog or a 5-dollar cat that way? What about a billion-dollar body?”

The point he’s trying to make is clear. You are that billion-dollar body. You may not feel like a billion dollars, but nobody is going to bring you the life you want except yourself. It’s true that you’re are the best investment your money can buy. You must invest in yourself to get far in life, but it takes work. Investing in yourself takes time, patience and sacrifice.

This investment concept extends beyond the racetrack to the broader market of our personal development, where the stakes are high, and the returns on investment can be life-changing.

Consider your personal development as a portfolio. Diversification is key to any sound investment strategy. Similarly, investing in oneself encompasses various aspects: physical health, mental well-being, emotional strength and intellectual growth.

It requires consistent effort. Whether it’s committing to a regular workout routine at the gym, attending night classes to further our education, or seeking therapy to address underlying issues, each action signifies an investment in our well-being and future success.

Through the years, I eventually started to think of myself as an investment in my future, and I thought a lot about bad habits. Just like savvy investors review and adjust their portfolios to optimize performance, we must periodically assess our habits, routines and choices.

While we may know on an intellectual level that we need to take care of ourselves to accomplish our dreams and be healthy, it’s not easy, and bad habits are hard to kick. Very few of us can kick a bad habit cold turkey.

Bad habits, in this analogy, are like underperforming assets. They drag down our overall portfolio’s value — our life’s potential and well-being. Just as an investor wouldn’t hold onto a stock plummeting in value without good reason, we shouldn’t cling to habits that don’t serve our ultimate goals of health, happiness and success.

Yet, the process of divesting from these habits isn’t akin to simply clicking a “sell” button. It’s a gradual, sometimes challenging process of trial, error and perseverance.

I’ve been paying close attention to Bitcoin since 2016, and I’m always amazed at its volatility. Yet, amidst the ups and downs, it keeps trending upward.

Watching Bitcoin’s ascent has taught me that volatility is part of the journey. There will be days when our resolve weakens, and old habits resurface like a market correction testing investors’ nerves.

However, it’s not the daily fluctuations that define our success but the overall trend. If you’re gradually becoming more mindful of your health, more resilient in facing stress, and more dedicated to your personal growth — even amidst occasional setbacks — you’re on an upward trajectory.

Remember, the most significant investments don’t yield returns overnight. They require time, belief in their value and the patience to ride out the volatility. Your investment in yourself is no different. Each step toward breaking a bad habit, no matter how small, is a deposit into your billion-dollar body’s account, accruing compound interest in the form of a healthier, more fulfilled life.

As you continue on this journey, don’t beat yourself up if you have the occasional backslide, stop counting calories for a couple of days, get too busy to make it to the gym, or aren’t able to stay on track the way that you thought you should. Volatility is part of the game; just keep focused on making those baby steps and keep trending upward.

Keep the image of the million-dollar racehorse in mind, and remember that racehorse is you. Would you bet against a horse of such value by neglecting its care? Unlikely. Then why bet against yourself? By viewing each choice and habit through the lens of investment, you position yourself to succeed and thrive.