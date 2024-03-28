ANOTHER VIEW: Primary voting system is broken

Bloomington Pantagraph

Undoing something that’s become an ingrained habit is a tough sell. But if we want anything to change, we have to confront realities.

Our present primary voting system is broken.

An Illinois primary drawing 10% of possible ballots is cause for celebration. A significant reason for that has to be the number of uncontested races.

Why go to the trouble of voting if we’re just rubber-stamping the decision of a select group of party leaders? However much the faces change, the ideas are inevitably the same.

We may be ignoring the most apparent alternative. If we want to attract the best of us to represent the rest of us, the deciding factor is turnout at the polls. If 8% of us are selecting our representatives, we have to be doing something wrong.

So we need to attract new candidates. Politics doesn’t strike many of us as a good path right now.

To change that, we need to make being a candidate feel less like the drudgery of public duty and more like the joy of public service.

If we want the voters to be interested, we have to start by nominating interesting people. If we’re so weary of voting, we need to present candidates for whom people want to cast ballots. We have to admit we’re sick of 51-49 legislative district voting.

We have to be willing to ignore party lines. Presently, we vote on the side of whatever flag our party flies. We’re not really allowed otherwise in primaries like the one in Illinois. We’ve allowed those on the fringes to define the core of our side’s ideology.

If we want a difference, we need to let new voices in on the discussion. We don’t have to throw out all the incumbents, however great an idea that might seem. We’re not equipped to rationally make a harder turn toward the problematic areas on the fringes.

Unfortunately, we can’t make this change before 2040, let alone November of 2024.

But we need to decide what kind of breads and circuses we’re willing to consume. We can continue as we’re going, with the same ideas dressed up in new faces. That’s the easiest path. But if we think change will be too difficult to attempt, we’re not only accepting the status quo, we’re embracing it.

Or we can boldly challenge ourselves into the unknown. What happens when new officeholders become public figures? Their ideas get a little more bounce. That happened in 2006.

They might be terrible. But you know what else? They could be fantastic. At least they’d be different, which seems to be the governing body we all desire most: Something different.