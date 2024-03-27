Voice of the People: Thank you Robin Kelly

I want to take the opportunity to thank Congresswoman Robin Kelly for securing $4.1 million for the former Bradley Roper site. This funding is critical for the necessary replacement and repairs to the roof, parking lot and elevators. The congresswoman’s efforts to help sustain the businesses and more than 100 jobs at this site is sincerely appreciated.

The David Bradley Industrial Park along North Street in the heart of Kankakee County dates back to 1895. In its day this was a key manufacturing entity for Kankakee County, employing hundreds to assemble power equipment. In 1982 the manufacturing company relocated, and the site was gifted to the community to nurture and advance economic development.

Twenty-one companies moved to the site, creating 900 jobs to replace the 600 lost when the Roper facility closed. In 1986 a severe fire destroyed six of the buildings on the site. Now, what remains serves as a starting space for businesses fostering innovative ideas, allowing ability to grow and expand operations.

Employers such as Greif, Arctic Snow, Bypak, Inc., Gold Star Gym and Windy Hill Grill call this industrial park their home, where many of the employees can walk or ride their bicycles to work. These businesses, as well as additional offices, offer unique and necessary products to various industries.

The funding secured by Kelly is critical to the site, allowing additional space to be available for these employers to expand, and new business to locate at the site.

As the past chairman of the Kankakee County Economic Development Association and the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, I recognize the value the Bradley Roper facility brings to the community and future opportunities for economic development. As we move forward now with critical structural improvements thanks to the Congresswoman’s efforts, I am looking forward to seeing this industrial park exceed the success it has already experienced.

Thank you [U.S. Rep. Kelly], senior aide Rick Bryant and your dedicated staff for the hard work, growth, resilience and industry potential in Kankakee County.

<strong>Joe Franco</strong>

Kankakee