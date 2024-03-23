GUEST VIEWPOINT: Celebrating 45 years of advocacy

I am writing to you with immense pride and gratitude as we celebrate Harbor House’s 45th anniversary this month. Forty-five years ago, our founders had a vision: to create a safe haven for survivors of domestic violence — a place where they could find refuge, support, and empowerment. Today, as we reflect on our journey, we are filled with a profound sense of humility to be a part of such life-changing (and life-saving) work and continued dedication to our critical mission.

Over the past four and a half decades, Harbor House has grown from a humble beginning into a beacon of hope for countless individuals and families affected by domestic violence. We have provided shelter to those in need, offered counseling and support services, advocated for policy change, and worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the prevalence and impact of domestic violence in our communities.

Our success would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our dedicated staff, volunteers, donors and community partners throughout the years. Each and every one of you has played a vital role in advancing our mission and making a positive difference in the lives of survivors. Whether you have donated your time, resources or expertise, your contributions have helped us create a safer, more compassionate world for those we serve.

To share our excitement for 45 years of advocacy, Harbor House will be hosting an anniversary celebration on Aug. 10. We are eager to share more details as we get closer to that date and hope that you will join us.

As we look to the future, we are committed to continuing our work with passion, determination and empathy. We will strive to expand our reach, enhance our services and advocate for systemic change, all working toward bringing an end to domestic violence. Together, we can build a future where every individual can live free from fear and violence and where every survivor is empowered to reclaim their lives and pursue their dreams.

On behalf of everyone at Harbor House, I want to express my deepest gratitude to all who have supported us in this incredible journey. Thank you for your commitment, your generosity and your unwavering belief in our mission. As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, let us renew our commitment to creating a world free from violence and injustice.