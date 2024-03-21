MOORE: Dress for success

Growing up, my dad always told me to “Dress for success.” But I hardly paid attention. I was the kid with unruly hair and worn-out clothes, far from what anyone would call polished.

In high school, being part of the swim team meant wearing PJs to school was the norm. I hit the pool by 5:30 a.m., which was too early to worry about what to wear, so I spent my days in pajamas. Plus, my chlorine-saturated hair was like a badge of honor — a bleached, green-tinted mess that I wore with pride. It wasn’t just a look; it was my identity.

During my college years, a chance encounter with a modeling agent catapulted me into fashion, landing gigs in catalogs, runways and magazines across Europe and New York City.

Success seemed to come effortlessly, with numerous bookings under my belt. However, one memorable incident shook my perspective. After a night out with friends, I arrived at a casting, disheveled and visibly exhausted. Despite my confidence and established rapport with the casting directors, I was unexpectedly rejected. The feedback from my agent was clear: the casting team doubted my professionalism.

This experience led me to question the importance of a healthy appearance and professional attire. As a kid, I thought that meant wearing a suit and tie most of the time, but that’s not the case. It all depends on your ambitions and what you’re trying to communicate.

Dressing for success isn’t a new concept; in fact, it is as old as history itself.

Consider our first president, George Washington.

As tensions between England and the Colonies escalated, the Continental Congress faced the daunting task of choosing a leader for the Continental Army. George Washington, eager for the role, made a strategic choice to wear his military uniform at every opportunity, especially in meetings with Congressional leaders. This was far from a mere fashion statement. Washington’s attire was a deliberate signal of his readiness and commitment to lead in a military capacity at a crucial time for the colonies.

Several factors undoubtedly influenced Congress’ decision to appoint Washington as the Commander of the Continental Army, including his proven leadership skills during the French and Indian War. However, when it came time to choose, Washington’s image, clad in the attire of a military leader, undoubtedly made a powerful impression. His decision to “dress for success” was instrumental in securing one of the most significant leadership roles in American history.

It all boils down to what message you want to convey with your appearance.

If you’re an East Coast banker, you might want to dress in a sharply tailored suit that epitomizes professionalism and trustworthiness in the financial sector.

On the other hand, if you’re a tech CEO in Santa Monica, the dress code is casual, with designer jeans and an expensive T-shirt.

For creative professionals, such as graphic designers or writers, the freedom in dress code allows for more personal expression. Think smart-casual attire that balances comfort with a touch of professionalism.

Educators often opt for smart, approachable attire that fosters a welcoming student environment.

Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck, jeans and sneakers became synonymous with his brand of innovative thinking and leadership at Apple. Jobs’ consistent style was no doubt a calculated effort to brand himself as a visionary in the tech industry.

In every case, the choice of clothing is a strategic decision that communicates your role, subtly aligning with the expectations and norms of your chosen field.

No matter your attire, nothing surpasses the allure of looking healthy. Consuming nutritious foods, moderating alcohol intake and avoiding smoking are foundational practices.

These habits do more than just enhance your physical appearance; they cultivate a positive aura of vitality and dynamism. Unhealthy habits, conversely, can project an aura of neglect, often subconsciously fostering feelings of distrust and negativity in others.

While your clothes can undoubtedly make a statement, your health speaks volumes. A well-chosen outfit might catch the eye, but a healthy glow captures the heart and mind.

Success is dressed not just in the fabric of our attire but in the vibrant health and energy we radiate.