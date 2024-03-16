Voice of the People: Republicans, don't surrender your common sense

Beware of people who are oblivious to the obvious. People who lose an election, and believe they won. Not based on evidence. But based on what they “feel.”

I’m a conservative. Many Republicans delude themselves by calling me a RINO (Republican In Name Only). True conservatives believe in the Constitution, democracy and the rule of law. Donald Trump only believes in himself. Every other value, or person is expendable. Don’t believe me? Pay attention when he speaks. Then watch what he does. Do you really believe if you are loyal to him, you are “special?”

If that pitch sounds like a cult, it’s because it is. Even people in some churches imitate Donald more than they do Jesus. Like Donald, they mistake bluster for courage. But they hate real courage. Donald is incapable of putting anyone, or any ideal, above himself. To not see that, you might be a bright person. But you’ve surrendered your common sense.

Listen to him talking code, encouraging cowards to make anonymous threats against prosecutors, judges, witnesses, poll workers, journalists or anyone else he feels threatened by. Republicans stuck on Trump (the real RINOs) are stuck on stupid. Will the [Republican] Party be too?

<strong>James Tweed</strong>

Ocean City, N.J.