Voice of the People: Join me in supporting Ekhoff for auditor

As someone who has served the residents of Kankakee County for over 20 years as county coroner, I have had the privilege of witnessing the dedication and hard work of many elected officials. However, I am deeply troubled by the situation that has arisen in the county auditor’s office, which I believe warrants urgent attention from our community.

In my over 40 years of public service, I have never encountered a situation like the one we are currently facing with our auditor. It is unprecedented and deeply concerning to see an elected official taking advantage of county taxpayers by refusing to fulfill their duties. It is unacceptable for any elected official to neglect their responsibilities, especially when they are entrusted with managing taxpayer dollars and ensuring the efficient operation of our county government. The lack of work ethic displayed by the current county auditor not only undermines the trust and confidence of the community, but also puts the financial stability of our county at risk.

As public servants, I believe we have a duty to prioritize the needs and interests of the residents we serve. It is disheartening to see someone in a position of authority failing to uphold this responsibility and instead choosing to prioritize personal gain over the well-being of our community. I urge you, the taxpayers, to demand accountability and transparency from our elected officials. The citizens of Kankakee County deserve leaders who are committed to serving the best interests of our county and who demonstrate the highest ethical standards.

I ask you to please join me in pulling a Republican ballot and supporting Colton Ekhoff for Kankakee County Auditor. Election day is Tuesday, and polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.. You can also take advantage of early voting at the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office. Make your voice heard and vote for action, not absence.

<strong>Bob Gessner</strong>

Kankakee