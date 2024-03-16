MAREK: Who are the historical detectives?

As we struggle through these times, I came across an article dealing with a new type of history rolled into modern science. A few historians joined together to create a new way to investigate history. They called the group Cliodynamics after the Greek muse of history, Clio.

It became the study of how complex systems change over time with some totally failing and others surviving. The idea was to look back over history and see why some systems of government continued to exist while others did not.

The most common element discovered in major crisis was how extreme inequality prevailed in every case of government failure. The study included many examples, but I found three rather illustrative: the fall of the Roman Empire, the American Civil War, and the 20th Century Russian Revolution. It was shown in all these cases of people being frustrated with extreme wealth inequity as well as not being included in governmental decisions.

The less wealthy did not have much of a chance to participate in governmental decisions. Often this was that they didn’t even have a vote.

This group of historical detectives focused on gathering examples of past crises involving social and political unrest. The reason that they gave for the study that later included up to 60 individuals was that they saw us living in an age of polycrisis ourselves where the social and political environment is under constant strain leading to the possibility of extreme upheaval.

One common example of an historical pattern includes where people accumulate wealth and then seek other types of social or political power. (Remind anyone of someone?) One statistic reported was that 10% of households control 75% of the wealth of the world.

In the case of Rome, the wealthy and political powers split from the other political side and with the likes of Julius Caesar, convinced the unhappy populous to rebel and bring down the government.

For many, the American Civil War was based on slavery, but their studies show that it was also based on the southern landowners despising the wealthy northern industrialists and how they had total control over the political scene. These landowners sowed their cotton as they watched the northern businesses grow. Without slaves, they would slide further down the economic scale.

In the case of Russia, it was the struggle between the Tsarist rulers and the general population. Again, a few powerful men conscripted the poor and downtrodden to rebel and overthrow the existing government and they entitled aristocracy.

One of the points raised that rather surprised me was that the wealthy have just as much disruption as the poor. It seems that the accumulation of wealth or political power leads to intense fighting between these privileged people as well. Today we have so many examples of this. In our country we see the rich and the powerful ready to break rules and social customs to keep themselves on the top of the heap. These people fight for themselves and their children. Think about the convictions of celebrities for bribing Ivy League schools to get their children admitted to these prestigious universities in 2019.

Social unrest can arise in many ways such as famine, disease, poverty or wars. Right now, we are living in an age of crisis. Just think of Ukraine. Their entire system of food, comfort, safety and calmness is completely gone thanks to a powerful neighbor. The country can collapse from within or from without its borders. What did they do wrong? Yet, they are being killed, starved and raped by another nation that wants more. This has led to world insecurity and has affected the global food supply chain and the price of gas across the world.

The reason historical crises turn into catastrophes is the lack of leadership needed to right the ship of state. Instead, the leaders find other reasons to ignore the issues at hand and turn to other work or simply vote to adjourn for the rest of the month. At these times, we need strong leaders worried about their country the most and not about themselves and their political backers.

We certainly do not want to follow the course of the Roman Empire, tempt another civil war, or go from a democratic country to a dictatorship. According to some, the Doomsday Clock is only seconds away from midnight! And I see that. We must be strong against our enemies, but come back together with our friends, allies and especially our fellow Americans.

I must share that so much of the contents of this article came from reading about this investigative history reported by the group called Cliodynamics. Such thoughts and studies are far above my pay grade, but I found this historical comparison so relevant not to share it with my readers. My thanks for so much of this content to the original creator of the study, Daniel Hoyer.