Voice of the People: Voicing support for Colton Ekhoff

As the county circuit clerk, I believe it is my responsibility to support candidates who demonstrate honesty, integrity and a strong work ethic. Unfortunately, I cannot in good conscience support Jake Lee for [Kankakee] County Auditor due to his hiding of the truth regarding his work habits.

In a time of dwindling trust in public officials, it is of paramount importance that we hold ourselves to the highest ethical standards. While Auditor Jake Lee may have said all the right things, his actions have fallen desperately short. His inconsistency and lack of commitment to fulfilling his duties as county auditor raise serious concerns about his suitability for the position.

As clerk of the circuit court, I have witnessed firsthand the importance of accountability and transparency in government. Our elected officials must lead by example and demonstrate a genuine commitment to serving the best interests of the community.

That is why I am enthusiastically supporting Colton Ekhoff for Kankakee County Auditor. Colton is a hardworking small businessman who understands the challenges facing our county and is committed to addressing them head-on. His dedication, integrity and proven track record make him the clear choice for auditor.

Actions, not absence, are what motivate my support. I believe that Colton Ekhoff is the right person to restore trust and confidence in the auditor’s office, and I urge my fellow residents to join me in voting for him on Election Day – March 19.

<strong>Sandi Cianci</strong>

Bourbonnais

Kankakee County Clerk of the Circuit Court