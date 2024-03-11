GLENNON: Know what you are up against if you challenge your local bond referendum

Every year, dozens of school districts across Illinois put bond referendums on their local ballots allowing citizens to make the choice on renovation and construction projects. The bonds are repaid mostly through property taxes.

Much of that new borrowing is entirely appropriate or even essential. Schools cost money, and major projects must be financed through bond offerings.

But the process for getting them passed is stacked against opponents and some borrowing proposals are excessive or unnecessary. With Illinoisans on average already paying the second-highest property taxes in the country, many communities simply cannot afford tens or sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars added to their long-term property tax obligations.

In those cases, opposing citizens scramble to launch an organized effort to defeat the referendum on Election Day, usually with no experience at such things. They should know they are up against an experienced cottage industry already organized with everything from financing to ground-game to messaging, and they have skin in the game.

Opposition is thus handicapped before debate even starts.

The cottage industry of borrowing supporters usually includes architectural firms, construction firms and financial firms of various kinds that stand to make money from new projects. Teachers’ unions, too, usually support new spending. They all work together with local school administrators to pass those referendums.

One example among many that are easily found is Glenbard Township High School District 87. It’s asking voters to approve a $183 million bond issue to fund improvements to its schools. Most of the political contributions in favor of the project come from the parties that stand to financially benefit. At least 15 have chipped in from $1,000 to $10,000 for the Glenbard project. That goes a long way in small, local election issues, and it’s money opponents can’t quickly raise for things like yard signs and advertisements. Also, as usual, other than a small Facebook group and web page, the Glenbard opposition is not nearly as organized.

Please understand that no judgment on the virtues of that particular bond offering is intended. It’s just an example of how things work.

Making opposition more challenging, the referendums usually occur during local or primary elections with tiny voter turnout — often as little as 10-20% — giving special interest voters who show up to vote far more sway. Teacher unions excel at turning out voters. The good news is that opponents often do win. About 40 percent of school district referendums fail.

How do opponents overcome their handicaps?

They typically have at least one champion immersed in details of the project, preferably with an understanding of finance and construction. Opponents have the advantage of being the ones holding taxes down, but shrill messages on that alone aren’t enough. Somebody must be capable of explaining in detail why a proposal is excessive or unnecessary, being sensitive to legitimate educational needs.

They raise at least some money for yard signs and ads. You don’t need to outspend your opponents, as political advisers often say, but you need to have enough.

They find somebody skilled at social media and the web to contribute their time. They have somebody who can write well for guest op-eds and web content, and they get advice from somebody with grassroots campaign experience who understands messaging and get-out-the-vote tactics, though hiring a consultant usually isn’t necessary.

That’s the winning recipe, provided you have a good case on the merits for opposing a bond referendum.