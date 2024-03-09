JACKSON: The pendulum has swung too far

At the risk of sounding like the old man that I am, when it comes to certain societal norms, we have allowed the pendulum to swing too far in the wrong direction. In particular, the current tolerance for physical violence. There needs to be a collective call for an abrupt, drastic, redirection of our expectations and acceptance of some human behavior. No has to mean no again.

Once upon a time, it went without saying that certain segments of society were off limits to physical violence. It was instinctual that you didn’t assault, police, parents, teachers, children, the elderly, the disabled or any authority figure. If you ever crossed that line, the consequences were suffered forthright. Sadly, it ain’t that way no more. No one is off limits to senseless physical violence anymore.

The pendulum has swung too far from the priority of protecting citizens from violence to coddling, enabling and excusing the violent perpetrators. Instead of a zero tolerance for violence, more rationale and immediate concern is now given to trying to understand why a person would exact violence upon an innocent person. Insert your own inappropriate expletive here.

Not to be misconstrued, there has always been violence against humans as long as there have been humans. Some violence may be necessary, acceptable and justifiable. Not too long ago, mutually agreed upon arrangements were made by school kids to resolve their differences. It was not uncommon for two students to meet at a designated spot just off school property and pummel each other until one or both realized the stupidity of it all. A vast difference in the gang or thug mentality that is pervasive today.

An even more blatant difference is how society now deals with violence. Instead of holding parties accountable for acting outside the norm, our elected custodians of social misbehavior now seek to understand why people act badly. And how to correct bad behavior by giving second and third chances.

There is no benefit to knowing why an individual decides to commit violence upon another. The benefit to society is ensuring that violent person is held accountable for his or her wrong. No means no. Enough with the excuses of mental health or assorted traumas villains have at their disposal.

In a recent, but not isolated incident, at a high school in Indianapolis, a 75-year-old substitute teacher was physically assaulted by a 16-year-old student. The teacher merely asked one student to put away her phone before he was attacked by another student.

Rob Gooding’s account of the actual violence (not alleged) began when told the student to “please put it (her phone) away.” And, “All of a sudden to my right I heard, ‘I’ve had it!’ and this kid jumped over a row of desks.”

The teacher was able to block a Chromebook the attacker used. The kid was able to hover over his teacher and punch him, resulting in a black eye.

The reaction was typical. The school’s official response was that it was “disturbed by the allegations.” Disturbed? How about screaming mad at dirt and not going to take it anymore angry? The student was expelled from school.

However, it took an entire month before the guardians of justice finally charged the kid in juvenile court with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and criminal recklessness. Sounds like a lot of fancy words for an act of violence by an undisciplined punk who not only injured an elderly man but also deprived him of the opportunity to continue doing what he loved.

At his wife’s insistence, the teacher will not return to the classroom. And the kid? The public is not afforded any personal information. No mention of any responsibility the attacker’s parents may face.

But with the direction the pendulum has swung, it is a safe bet the kid will get his share of care and concern and the chance to do it again.