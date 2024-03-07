MOORE: Plant life and its mysteries

They silently witness our lives every day, yet we scarcely acknowledge their presence. As we hustle through our days, our eyes might catch fleeting glimpses of houses, faces, the buzz of commerce, and the vibrancy of human life. Yet, amidst this human-centric panorama, the most ubiquitous lifeform on Earth frequently goes unnoticed.

This silent majority is not just a backdrop to our existence; it is the very foundation. It sustains us, fuels our innovations, heals us with its hidden remedies, and, in some instances, harbors the power to end life. Beyond its well-known roles, it weaves into our lives the air we breathe, the clothes on our backs, the paper on which we pen our thoughts and even the beauty that inspires our art.

Comprising 99.7% of all life on our planet, this lifeform surrounds us in plain sight, yet its stories, struggles and triumphs often go untold.

Let’s discover the world of the most overlooked yet fundamentally integral lifeform on planet Earth.

Indeed, we’re talking about plants!

These silent giants are more than just a passive part of our environment; they are active participants in shaping the world we live. From the towering redwoods that touch the sky to the humble grasses that blanket our fields, plants are the unsung heroes of our planet. They are the lungs of the Earth, the pantry of life and the ancient scribes that hold the secrets of the world in their rings and roots.

You might be thinking, “Sure, they’re alive, but not in the way we are.” Think again. Recent scientific breakthroughs have uncovered something astonishing: Plants exhibit sentience. They’re not just passively soaking up sunlight; they seem conscious entities. Plants can forge connections with their kin, react to emotions and display a range of feelings from joy to fear. They are alive, breathing the same air as us, in ways we’re only beginning to understand.

Plants, the silent giants among us, perceive the world in ways far beyond our human senses. They can detect light, smell, touch, water and other variables.

They are incredibly sensitive, perhaps even more so than some animals. Imagine being aware of at least 20 factors simultaneously — like gravity, vibrations, and various chemicals around you. And yes, plants even make sounds. We might not be able to hear them, but they are indeed producing their own kind of noise.

Remarkably, they remember and communicate, exhibiting traits we often associate with personhood. Imagine standing next to a plant; it sees you, recognizing the color of your clothing without eyes.

Plants are equipped with photoreceptors all over their bodies, akin to the ones humans have on the backs of our retinas, allowing them a unique perspective of their surroundings.

Despite lacking brains, plants process the world through electrical and chemical signals in their cells, mirroring the function of our neurons. This system enables them to act in ways that suggest a form of intelligence akin to a brain’s operations.

The term “neuron” derives from the Greek word for vegetable fiber, highlighting a profound connection between plant life and neurological function. Through this intricate signaling network, plants engage with their environment and each other; living lives rich in sensory experience and communication.

You might be thinking, “Alright, so plants can do all these things, but that doesn’t mean they’re actually conscious. They’re probably just like robots, automatically responding to their environment without really ‘thinking’ about it.”

But then, we have to ask ourselves: What does it mean to be conscious, anyway?

According to scientists, there are many different levels of consciousness, and plants seem to possess many of the forms of consciousness humans have.

Are plants as conscious as humans? It’s hard to say for sure. Only time will tell. We do know that these silent witnesses to our existence hold a mirror to the very essence of life itself. In their quiet, unassuming way, plants challenge our notions of sentience, consciousness and the interconnected web of being.

The next time you pass by a tree or a flower, remember: They’re not just part of the scenery. They’re active, perceptive participants of life, embodying mysteries we’ve only begun to unravel.