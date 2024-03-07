ANOTHER VIEW: In helping Trump, the liberal Supremes did America a service

We were not surprised that the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that individual states can’t unilaterally bar Donald Trump from appearing on ballots on the grounds of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, the part of the Constitution that bars prior insurrectionists from holding office.

When it comes to federal offices, it’s pretty clear that the framers saw the application, or disabling, of that amendment as the responsibility of Congress. States certainly have the authority to bar their own state officials on those grounds, which is well and good. But having some states allow Trump’s name to stand on a ballot for president of the United States and others bar him on a patchwork basis clearly would have produced a chaotic result, given that what happens in one state would of course impact the other 49. And any reasonable person can see that partisan tit for tats would have been the inevitable consequence.

This was always a Hail Mary on the part of those who believe that Trump’s odious actions on that rightly notorious Jan. 6 were those of an insurrectionist and thus disqualifying in his current presidential run. Illinois was among the states that gave it a shot. Most of those who supported this attempt, and we were never among them, likely had convinced themselves that the ends justified their means. Tempting but no cigar.

But we were stirred and pleased that the Supremes acted unanimously in striking down the Colorado Supreme Court ruling, which was the issue on the table here but will extend to other states that have followed suit. The three liberal justices stepped away from their potential partisan corners and also rejected the suggestions of several law professors no doubt of their acquaintance. That puts this issue to bed in the best possible way, and Trump should return the favor by noting that not everything in Washington is some Deep State plot against him.

To his credit, he actually did take some baby steps Monday in that direction. When things go his way, he is capable of marginal magnanimity. It’s when things do not that this big baby’s ruinous side always reveals itself.

In this case, he could learn a thing or two from those liberal justices. They swallowed hard and did their jobs.

Trump for president is a matter for the voters. Such is the price of democracy.