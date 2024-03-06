Voice of the People: Protest is insulting

If the article in the most recent Wall Street Journal dated Feb. 3-4 is credible, then this United States is in very deep doo-doo. I am referring to the article, Welcome to Dearborn, Americas Jihad Capital.

This is scandalous. It is outrageous. It is most defiantly un-American. That the city of Dearborn, Mich., would permit thousands of protesters to march protesting that America is a terrorist state, is truly unbelievable. This country has accepted these people, accepted their religion, their way of life, but the one thing that this country has not and will not accept is the act of insulting and showing contempt for the American way of life in a free country, and the insulting nature of their actions.

Wake up America. The leaders of this country are selling us to any and every political group that pays them any sort of recognition. The political element that has sided with this rag-tag group of protesters should be strung up and quartered. They are not worthy of any form of recognition. They are a bunch of ninnies. Someone should tell the Palestinians that if they are unhappy here, then remove themselves from the country. Let them roam the contemptuous part of the world that has never been able to get along with their neighbors.

I find it insulting that the government of this country allows such activities to happen. This is and will be the downfall of this great country, allowing all of the nitwits and illegals to enter and protest as mentioned in the article. This is America, they should embrace the virtues here. The idea that $150,000 was given to them from the Homeland Security Department is even more galling. What is going on here? We need answers and we need them now.

<strong>Ronald Hartman</strong>

St. Anne