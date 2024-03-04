GLENNON: More new studies show Illinois’ equity obsession failing its own purpose

Most everything in Illinois and Chicago government in recent years claims to deliver some form of “equity.” To our progressive establishment, that means more equality in actual outcomes for racial minorities, the poor and other disadvantaged groups. Equity has been central to government policy since at least 2019 when J.B. Pritzker became governor and Lori Lightfoot became mayor.

Good goal, but what are the results? Based only on progressives’ own goal of better actual outcomes, what have we gotten?

Failure.

Look at equity from whatever angle you want and study after study says progressive equity efforts in Illinois and Chicago have flopped miserably.

Last month, the Archbridge Foundation published an index for each state of barriers to social mobility, which it described as “the opportunity to better oneself and those around them.” While it commonly refers to a person’s ability to climb the income ladder and out earn the previous generation, the foundation said, “social mobility is also concerned with “achievement, aspirations, purpose, and skills development.”

Illinois ranked 10th worst by that measure among the states.

Also last month, SmartAsset looked simply at the size of the income gap between the top quartile of earners and the bottom. Chicago ranked 10th from worst among the 98 cities studied.

Perhaps the most interesting is a 2023 study of racial inequality that ranked Illinois dead last. It was based on an index comprised of differences between Blacks and whites on eight basic measures of prosperity — poverty rate, homelessness rate, share of unsheltered homeless, labor-force participation rate, homeownership rate, share of executive positions, median annual household income and unemployment rate, and prepared by reputable authors for WalletHub.

Another report last year on racial employment data from the Economic Policy Institute revealed the following:

• Illinois’ black unemployment rate was the nation’s 2nd-highest, at 10.5 percent, in Q1 2023.

• Illinois had the nation’s biggest gap between its Black and white unemployment rates: 7.2 percentage points.

• The gap between Illinois’ Black unemployment rate and the national average for Blacks in 2022 was the worst in at least 20 years: a difference of 4.8 percentage points.

At Wirepoints, we’ve found similar results. Nearly a quarter (24.7%) of Illinois Blacks live below the poverty line according to 2021 Census data. That’s compared to just a bit over 8% for white residents, the sixth-worse gap of any state in the nation. We also found that median Black household incomes in Illinois are only 54% of white incomes — the third-worst ratio in the nation behind only Louisiana (52%) and Wisconsin (50%).

One of the most basic rules of economics is that there’s a trade-off between equity and efficiency. Sacrificing some economic growth is accepted as the price of achieving more equity, as it should be.

Illinois has paid the price but broken the rule. We’ve had no net job growth in 20 years, and our total tax burden is consistently ranked among the highest in the nation and our tax base is fleeing.

But we have nothing to show for it in terms of equity. Actual results on equity consistently place us at or near the bottom compared to other states and cities.

Equity, as delivered by our progressive leadership doesn’t mean what they say. The right definition should be “stuff that doesn’t work.”