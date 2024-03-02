Voice of the People: March is National Social Work Month

National Social Work Month is a great opportunity to raise awareness of the crucial roles social workers perform that we might otherwise miss. Social workers often serve on the front line of the mental health workforce, providing counseling and working closely with mental health professionals, alerting them when people are in crisis.

Increasingly, mental health challenges have been adversely affecting individuals and communities across our state. Untreated mental health conditions can result in unemployment, substance abuse, homelessness, suicide, poor quality of life, and more. We do not have enough social workers for outreach to everyone suffering now. It’s not even close.

As president and CEO of Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois, I see the tragic impact of insufficient mental health services and qualified social workers on the vulnerable children and families in our foster care program. They face inadequate access to services and prolonged waiting lists, hindering their ability to heal and rebuild.

To address this urgent issue, we must call on government officials and policymakers to support legislation and initiatives that empower and sustain the social work profession and mental health access.

Let National Social Work Month serve as a beacon for positive change, inspiring us to build a more extensive and capable social work workforce for the well-being of our community.

<strong>Mike Bertrand</strong>

Kankakee