Voice of the People: Immigration needs to be done legally

In the Saturday, Feb. 17 issue of the Daily Journal on page A3 in the feature titled, Events in history, the very last entry states that “In 2015 Vice President Joe Biden opened a White House summit on countering extremism and radicalization, saying the United States needed to ensure that immigrants were fully included in the fabric of American society to prevent violent ideologies from taking root at home.”

In order to fulfill this objective, Mr. Biden in January of 2021 opened our southern border to anyone that wanted to enter. These illegal immigrants have brought with them ideologies far more violent than anything America has ever seen. Violent South American gangs attacking police officers, bringing in fentanyl, made in China, that is killing our young people. Known terrorists are just walking into our country unabated. Chinese nationals are crossing our borders in record numbers, over 20,000 since October. Eight million illegals since Biden threw open the floodgates. It was interesting to see that it has been his intent since 2015.

We are a nation of immigrants. But we need immigration to be done legally. Our sovereignty as a nation is at stake. Please Mr. President close our borders. The laws are in place to stop this travesty. Our future is in your hands.

<strong>David Kuiken</strong>

Manteno