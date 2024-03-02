Money talks, history walks

I sometimes wonder what’s really behind a name change when it comes to buildings, streets, ballparks, community buildings and some businesses.

For some changes, it’s obvious. The Sears Tower, completed in 1973, in Chicago became the Willis Tower in 2009 (hard to believe it’s been that long) after the Willis Group, an insurance brokerage firm, purchased the building. It’s still the 12th tallest building in the world and the third tallest in North America, stretching to 1,450 feet in the air with its 110 stories.

The University of Illinois’ Assembly Hall, which opened in 1963, was renamed the State Farm Center in 2013 (really!) after a naming rights deal with the Bloomington-based insurance company. The deal for the naming rights for the 15,550-seat arena is worth a whopping $60 million for 30 years.

I’m an Indiana University grad, so I have no problem with it being renamed the State Farm Center, and that’s what I call it in conversation. I wonder how U of I grads feel about it — a lot of good Fightin’ Illini teams have played there? I’m sure plenty still refer to it as Assembly Hall.

Indiana’s Assembly Hall, which opened in 1971, was renamed Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall after IU grad Cindy Simon Skojdt, daughter of Mel Simon, the late shopping mall magnate and co-owner of the NBA Indiana Pacers, donated $40 million in 2013 for the 17,222-seat arena’s renovation. It was renamed Simon Skojdt Assembly Hall in 2016 after renovations were complete.

Many other arenas and ballparks have been renamed. Miller Park in Milwaukee is now American Family Field, and don’t forget the Rate or Guaranteed Rate Field, the home of the Chicago White Sox. It’s a naming rights deal worth $20.4 million for the 13-year agreement that took effect in October of 2016 after previously being known as U.S. Cellular Field and before that Comiskey Park.

I still call it Sox Park just out of convenience. I know some Sox fans still miss the original Comiskey Park before the Sox moved across 35th Street to the new ballpark in 1991.

How many times has the outdoor music venue in Tinley Park changed names? At least three after it opened as the World Music Theatre in 1990. It’s now Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre for those of you keeping score.

These naming rights deals are endless, but if they improve the facility or allow the professional teams to afford better players, it’s tough to argue the name change. I guess money talks, history walks.

Locally, there have been fewer changes for arenas or ballparks, but I’m sure I’m missing some. Many public parks are named after famous Americans or settlers. I know several bars have changed names when a new owner purchases an establishment.

There was a recent street/road name change in Kankakee County. It was kind of under the radar, but the Village of Bradley did change the name of Kinzie Avenue to Bradley Boulevard in October, but I don’t think many people call it by its new name. I’ve only lived here for 18 years, and I first heard it referred to as Route 50 as well as Kinzie Avenue.

For historical purposes, Kinzie Avenue is named after one of early settlers in Chicago. In 1805 John Kinzie was appointed the first justice of the peace in Chicago, the same year his daughter, Ellen Marion Kinzie, was born. She is believed to be the first child of European descent born in Chicago.

The Kinzie Avenue name change is tied to Bradley’s plans to bring a new face to the village. The village has been developing plans for a renewed Illinois Route 50, featuring new lighting, streetscape and even streets.

It’s unknown if there’s anyone from the Kinzie family living in the area, but possibly in Illinois. There was no public outcry against the name change even considering the historical significance. Bradley Boulevard stretches from Soldier Creek on southern end to 6000N Road on its northern end.

Business name changes come and go, and Broadway Boulevard likely won’t be the last street to be renamed. Kennedy Drive in Kankakee and Bradley turns into Main Street when you enter Bourbonnais, and then after the road takes a jog at Olivet Nazarene University it becomes Convent Street.

In retrospect, I still call it Sears Tower, and I’m sure many people still refer to it as such. The same likely goes for Assembly Hall and Comiskey Park. It’s ingrained in our brains for more than 35 years for us old guys.

I don’t think Wrigley Field, Fenway Park or Dodger Stadium ever get renamed, but you never know. Let’s hope not.