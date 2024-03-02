JACKSON: Individual protest taken to the extreme

There was a time in this country when the best way to make a point of contention with government was to make a sign and wave it at people who had nothing to do with whatever angered you. If you had the motivation and means, you could stand outside the government entity and verbalize your discontent while waving your flag of choice. That is just one of the legal ways and rights we have to protest.

Occasionally, when signs, letter writing and even voting didn’t produce a desired result, some boxes of tea could be thrown from boats or hordes of others could join in and disrupt traffic and commerce by marching in the street for hours. And in extreme cases and causes, some property could be damaged to get the attention of government.

In the rarest and most extreme demonstrations of protest do we learn of American citizens engaging in self-immolation protests. The earliest I can recall hearing news of a person intentionally setting themselves on fire in public was in the early 1960s, when the iconic picture of a Buddhist monk on fire in South Vietnam was made public. It happened once in the U.S. in the mid-’60s when an anti-war Quaker lit himself up in front of the Pentagon.

Only recently has the trend seemed to heat up in America. In 2022, a Colorado climate activist died after setting himself ablaze in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. In 2018, another activist self-immolated in a park in New York City and last December in Atlanta a political protester did it front of a foreign consulate.

Now we learn the disturbing report that a young, active U.S. Air Force airman has died from self-immolation. The airman was in uniform outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., earlier this week when he declared his “act of protest against Israel actions in Palestine.” He said, “I will not be complicit in genocide … I am about to engage in an extreme act of protest.” before he doused himself with a flammable liquid and lit himself on fire and yelling, “Free Palestine” and dropped to the ground.

He died hours later in a hospital.

Although it is sad that a young life was intentionally taken, it is also hard to ignore the commitment to his cause. It has been reported that he used social media to declare his act of protest against Israel’s retaliation against Gaza. While it might never be determined if his sacrifice will make a difference, even with today’s technology, it has not had the impact of the picture of the burning monk six decades ago.

Experts have suggested he might have had a mental health issue, which I find interesting. When an individual goes to an extreme to make a point, it is too often assumed the person was mentally impaired. Could this young man not have just run out of patience with slow diplomatic efforts and ineffective financial solutions? Could his concern for the great loss of civilian lives and personal inability to do anything else have driven him to this extreme?

Ironically, when a group of hundreds jointly commits serious acts of delusional and illegal behavior under the guise of protest, mental health is not a consideration. Why does mob mentality not suggest at least some level of mental shortcoming?

I certainly hope this type of protest remains rare in our country. However, it is easy to respect individuals who demonstrate their level of conviction without doing harm to others or to property, as opposed to the disgust I hold for those who partake in cowardice sheep-mentality unruly protests without any real willingness to sacrifice anything.

The first guaranteed right citizens have is to protest. Although respected, I hope self-immolation does not become a trend for our young people.

Wave signs, scream, march, write letters, vote! And live to see the results of your efforts.