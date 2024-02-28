Voice of the People: Naming of fieldhouse was political

If you live in the Kankakee area, you are likely familiar, or have at least heard through the grapevine, the unfortunate state of Kankakee Public Schools or School District 111. This makes it particularly ironic that the new fieldhouse installation was named after the captain of this sinking ship, Superintendent Genevra Walters.

For starters, according to the Illinois Report Card, an organization that tracks academic progress in schools, Taft Primary School (which is K-3) has zero percent of students proficient in ELA or math. That’s compared to a Bourbonnais equivalent, Alan B. Shepard Elementary School (which is PK-3) where that school had 27% proficient for ELA and 23% proficient for math. While not great, Shepard Elementary is much closer to the state average and far ahead of Taft.

I wish I could say it was better in other Kankakee schools, but it’s not. They are all behind the state average, and even the best performing Kankakee schools remain behind their Bourbonnais counterparts.

So why rename this building for Walters, who has clearly done no favors for District 111? The answer is politics.

Illinois is full of politically maneuvering education personnel, and now Walters is trying to maneuver her way into becoming representative for the 79th district in the state legislature.

Walters ruined school district 111, don’t let her ruin the 79th district next.

<strong>William Roney</strong>

Bourbonnais