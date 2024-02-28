Voice of the People: Astonishing facts

A funny thing happened today. As I was looking at my grocery receipt before leaving the store, I saw an unfamiliar item charged to me. The word looked to be Mexican, but I was unsure. My curiosity got the best of me. To my amazement, two young men a few feet from me were speaking Spanish.

I politely interrupted and asked if either of them spoke English. One said no, the other said yes. I showed my grocery receipt to both gentlemen pointing out the word, “Lechuga.” A smile came across the young man’s face, and he said, “Lettuce.” I thanked both of them and continued out of the store.

As I walked to my car, I couldn’t stop thinking of what just happened. I asked myself, am I so naïve to think that the official language of the United States is English? Shouldn’t I have seen the word lettuce instead of lechuga on my receipt?

When I arrived home, I Googled official language of the United States. If Google is accurate, the United States of America does not have an official language, however, the states within the U.S.A. can determine the official language of their state. Illinois has determined English as its official language because 80 percent of the population speaks English as their first language.

I was flabbergasted. I learned so much today. But most of all I learned that language barriers do not interfere with communication and kindness among all people.

<strong>Sharon Beegle</strong>

Kankakee