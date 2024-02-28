HAAS: Ethics reform in Illinois is long overdue

Earlier this month, top adviser to former Speaker Michael Madigan, Tim Mapes, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison. This sentencing follows the trial in which he was found guilty of false declarations before a grand jury and obstruction of justice. But this conviction was not the first and will certainly not be the last related to Speaker Madigan.

Ethics reform in the state of Illinois is long past overdue. It is no secret that our state has struggled with corruption, and we deserve better. This is why I have decided to co-sponsor four bills filed by my colleagues in the House Republican caucus.

The first bill I am supporting is House Bill 4119, which was filed by Leader Tony McCombie. This bill will prevent defendants from using campaign contributions to fund their criminal defense. Madigan has already paid millions out of his campaign fund to cover legal fees for his upcoming trial. Individuals that are facing criminal charges should not be able to use funding that was given to them for use on a political campaign.

But Mapes is not the only Madigan accomplice who has been found guilty in a court of law. In 2023, the ComEd Four were also found guilty of conspiring to bribe former House Speaker Madigan to guide and pass ComEd’s legislative agenda. In response to this, House Republican Deputy Leader Spain filed House Bill 4286, which will require a three-year revolving door ban on lobbying.

This means that individuals who leave a role in the Illinois government cannot begin lobbying for at least three years. Another bill aimed at regulating lobbying is House Bill 4289, also filed by Deputy Leader Ryan Spain, that expands the legal definitions of lobbying and officials. The new terms will include local level officials and include more activities under the lobbying umbrella.

One final ethics reform bill I am supporting is a measure that will make our government more transparent. House Bill 4288 will require the Executive and Legislative Ethics Commissions to make all of their reports available within 60 days. This will allow lawmakers and the public to hold this commission responsible for current complaints of unethical behavior.

We can, and should, do better. Illinoisans deserve a responsible, transparent government that works for them, not for their own selfish personal interests. Ethics reform should be a bipartisan issue. I am hopeful that we can come together this year and pass some real reform.