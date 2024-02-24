MAREK: Illinois: Downstate vs. city folks

As most of my readers know, I was raised as a downstate Illinois kid. I grew up on the edge of Clifton and later had rural living near Chebanse. My graduating class was only 60 students. Some of my later Chicago friends had classes of 800 and more. To say the least, we were raised totally differently. Rural vs. urban.

Jim Nowlan, a fellow columnist but with many papers hosting his works, wrote of these differences just weeks ago. He believed that rural folks resent these differences. He cites the differences in wealth, education and family cohesiveness. While I agree that there are considerable differences in wealth and often the level of education available, but family cohesiveness?

It seems to me that those families raised in less congested and stressful cities have more family closeness by far. What I have experienced in those smaller communities is that with fewer people to help run or organize a project, the percentage of volunteers far exceed those in the suburbs and downtown areas.

He also comments that lawyers know where the wealth is, and 87% are in the metropolitan Chicago counties. Again, while I agree that his numbers are correct, that assumes that wealth is everything. We have had several downtown young lawyers with great prospects for the future in Chicago, pull up stakes and move back to the smaller downstate cities for the comfort and lower stress. For many of us rural folks, money is nice but not the driving force that apparently the big city folks require.

I know I could have earned more money in Chicago with a large firm, but where would I have had my llamas? I joke, but having a rural home with the ability to have animals was one of the pleasures both my family and I had. I learned later that each of my children in college applications in the required short essay about themselves mentioned the same thing. All four wrote of the experience in raising llamas long before llamas became so popular. All four got into the school of their choice.

No doubt, the day of a single income household has become much rarer, but think about the transportation issues when both parents must drive or bus a considerable distance to their job sites. Of course, working from home has taken some of that pressure off, perhaps the only benefit from COVID-19. But a smaller town generally means a shorter commute.

Education has become a bigger problem for the rural schools. When a small segment plans to go to college, the courses offered in these smaller schools diminishes. Those A level classes that high school students can take that will give them college credit are much more limited in these rural schools. My age group was blessed with high quality women teachers as the jobs available to them were just not there except for nursing and teaching. We had some of the best. Now women can land a plethora of good jobs outside the school building.

Nowlan speaks that the leadership in small towns has virtually vanished. He believes that the professionals and even school superintendents won’t live in the small towns, and this reduces their contribution to local leadership. Well for one, I never wanted to be political. To run for mayor or county board member was not my driving force. When you look at big city politics, you see the ego, power driven spirit take over so many politicians often leading to graft and corruption.

The smaller communities have leaders who care about the wellbeing of the town or county more than the grabbing of a power position. If one cares to give time for a better community, it’s a win-win.

I read another article from a Kansas newspaper editor who proclaimed that when an interviewee says that he or she doesn’t have a working background and is “just a farm kid” this often turns on a light in that hiring partner. Kids who have worked on farms, or in the day had a paper route, or mowed a half dozen lawns, are looked at with more respect than less. The people who hire see a work ethic that many urban applicants never have.

When the hiring party asks for a resume, and the applicant responds, “I’m afraid my resume would not be too impressive. I spent my life working on my parent’s farm. It was school and off to chores” isn’t bad at all.

When I hired young lawyers, I looked for that something that gave me a clue about work ethic. I hired one that had ridden his bicycle across the entire state of Iowa. Another had won the FFA production awards for his cattle. These are individuals who aren’t afraid of hard work.

So, with all due respect to Mr. Nowlan, and while he has statistics to back up his comments, I am perhaps the odd one who relished rural life, its values and its people. None of my friends have jet planes, giant estate homes or a Rolls Royce. My friends don’t care about those things. I remember Steve Jobs once saying that a Rolex and a Timex both keep the same time. Cherish the rural life as it is becoming less available.