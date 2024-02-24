Good citizens need to pay attention what's going on

In late August of 2023 I heard Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent announce on WVLI The Valley 92.7 FM radio that Manteno would be receiving a lithium battery plant. When I researched and saw the dangerous chemicals that were involved, I became very concerned about the health and safety of our community. I also learned that Gotion is associated with the Chinese Communist Party. I started attending every public meeting to question the decision.

Many people shared [the same] concerns, so we took action by forming the nonprofit group, Concerned Citizens of Manteno (CCOM). CCOM raised money to hire Robby Dube, of the law firm Eckland & Blando (out of Minneapolis, Minn.), to lead the fight against the Village of Manteno for attempting to bring a communist Chinese battery plant full of dangerous chemicals into our town.

This law firm had success representing the people of Michigan, who are also fighting a similar Chinese communist battery plant in their state. We are learning that China is purchasing property in Kankakee County as well as all over the United States. Our nation’s leaders are slow in realizing that we are giving our communist Chinese enemies the opportunity to create espionage within our own borders.

Members of the Manteno Village Board refuse to have any real discussions on the Gotion project. Mayor Nugent took it upon himself to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) with this communist Chinese company, in his capacity as president of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. Because of that NDA, Nugent refuses to share information with Manteno citizens.

Nugent also refuses to give information to the local taxing bodies, and yet, inexplicably, all of these taxing bodies have given approval for the Gotion project — without even having full information.

A December planning commission meeting brought Gotion representatives, who either couldn’t or wouldn’t answer many of our questions. The Manteno planning commissioners themselves, asked very few questions about the Gotion project, before blatantly breaking village of Manteno codes and inexplicably voting unanimously to approve illegal heavy industrial zoning.

Mayor Nugent and other Manteno officials are now been sued for failing to follow village code — a code that restricts heavy industrial and also restricts dangerous chemicals in Manteno. Our lawyer is confident that we will win. The first court date occurred on Feb. 14 via a zoom meeting, and our amendment to include the new owners of the former Kmart warehouse where the Gotion project is scheduled to take place was successfully approved.

The next court date will be March 20.

The CCOM’s fight against Gotion has now received national coverage through several televisions news programs and newspapers. Fundraising efforts have brought hundreds of protesters together, and donations have been coming in, locally, as well as from out-of-state Americans who want to join our fight to protect our country. Thousands of people have joined our Facebook page, No Gotion-Illinois. We welcome you to join and follow the facts.

The CCOM is also going international when NHM TV, a Japanese public television program, releases its story on the Gotion plant proposal in Manteno. Japanese representatives came to Manteno in December and filmed a village board meeting and the huge planning commission meeting that was held at the local Elementary School, with over 500 in attendance. They also interviewed many local protesters and citizens. They are very concerned about the decisions of our local government concerning China. They spoke of China’s goal to take over the United States and the world.

Good citizens need to pay attention to what is going on. We need people to attend local board meetings and keep up with what our leaders are planning. We need to use public participation to voice our comments and concerns to help officials make good choices for the betterment of our communities. We need people to take the initiative to run for public office to replace the current leaders, many who are failing to do their due diligence to protect us.

There is more information on our web page, noGotion-Illinois.com. You’ll find tips on what you can do to help, and you will be kept informed of our progress. Contact us via mail at: Concerned Citizens of Manteno, PO Box 405, Manteno IL 60950.