ANOTHER VIEW: Supreme Court asked to settle controversy over state’s gun ban

The talking is not yet done. But the arguing — legal, that is — is about to begin.

Legislators acted with fury after the 2022 mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade — both in word and deed.

They quickly passed a ban on assault weapons that is now in place. Whether it will remain the law is still to be determined.

The U.S. Supreme Court may have the last word. It will most certainly be the last stop for a constitutional challenge to the controversial law.

That’s because the Illinois State Rifle Association and the National Association of Gun Rights have teamed up — as they promised — to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review an appeals court’s decision validating the law’s constitutionality.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago upheld ban’s constitutionality by a 2-1 vote in November. The law’s opponents this past week asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse that decision.

But the high court is under no obligation to do so. In fact, it accepts a very small percentage of the cases it’s asked to review.

If it takes the case, it will be months before lawyers submit legal briefs and present oral arguments. Then it will take additional months before the nine justices issue a ruling.

If the court denies what is called a “petition for certiorari,” it won’t take long by judicial standards — a matter of months. At that point, the case would be over and the law would stand.

The appeals court upheld the assault weapons ban because it concluded those firearms are “much more like machine guns and military-grade weaponry than they are similar to firearms used for self-defense.”

It was a controversial decision and by no means obviously correct in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in a New York state case that found gun regulations must be “consistent with the nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation.”

That rather vague legal standard leaves considerable room for interpretation.

Obviously, it’s complicated, and that’s one reason why the high court might want to take a look at Illinois’ sweeping law.

The legislation bans the sale of both a variety of assault weapons as well as high-capacity magazines.

While forbidding their sale, the law allows current owners of those firearms to keep them. But it ordered them to register those weapons with the state.

The deadline for registration expired Jan. 1. But in a sign of the law’s unpopularity with gun owners, compliance has been minimal.

The controversy is just one more sign of the political disconnect among the people and regions of the state.

In that respect, the high court’s action will resolve the fate of this particular law but leave unresolved the disagreement over the issue of the proper level of firearm controls.