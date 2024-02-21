GLENNON: No child tested proficient for math in 67 Illinois schools

In 2023, there were 67 Illinois schools where not a single student tested proficient in math and 32 where no student tested proficient in reading. Yet officials in those schools graduated nearly 70% of their students.

Those numbers are straight from the Illinois State Board of Education’s 2023 Illinois Report Card.

That’s unacceptable. Each of those children will struggle in life because they lack basic reading and math skills.

Take the three-school district of Meredosia-Chambersburg 11, for example, about 60 miles west of the state’s capital of Springfield. Not a single student tested at the elementary school could read at grade level. At the middle school, none were proficient in math. And in Meredosia-Chambersburg High School, where 75 percent of students graduated, not a single student tested was proficient in either reading or math.

The problem is worsening. Pre-COVID, there were 21 zero-reading schools and 37 zero-math schools in Illinois. In 2023, that grew to 32 and 67, respectively.

It’s important to note that many of the 67 schools target dropouts and other at-risk students. Educating those students represents a special challenge, but that’s no excuse for such dismal outcomes — or for graduating them despite failure.

More importantly, the problem is hardly limited to those 67 schools. According to ISBE’s report cards, Illinois has another 408 schools where only 1 out of 10 kids or fewer can read at grade level, and 873 schools where just 1 out 10 kids or fewer can do math. That’s 12% and 25% of all grade 3-12 schools in the state, respectively.

Illinois is hardly alone in its struggle with failing education. Standardized national test scores began plummeting here and across the nation around 2012 to 2015. Testing by the National Assessment of Educational Progress show that breakdown conspicuously — and it was before COVID problems arose.

It’s incumbent on us to find out why and fix what went wrong here in Illinois.

Identifying what went wrong includes due recognition of what teachers often say, such as, “You don’t understand … We have to function like babysitters providing basic care that students aren’t getting at home. … We get no support in the home from many parents. … Too many parents couldn’t care less about their kids’ education.”

Heartbreaking examples are readily cited by most any teacher.

Debate the extent of parental failure if you want. Hear out teachers on everything else they have to say — their views may be more valuable than the “experts.” Debate all credible explanations for why are schools are failing.

Stick it to whomever we conclude is to blame, but surely we can do better with a system in Illinois that spends $24,000 per child. Many other states are facing up to their failing schools more candidly than Illinois, and denial is no solution.

Teaching students the basics of reading and math is a minimum obligation of civilized society. It’s not only our students who are failing. We are.