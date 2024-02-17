JACKSON: We resume our daily lives — until the next shooting

Relatively speaking, long gone are many aspects of the good old days. Specifically, how we celebrate national college and professional sports championships.

There was a time when teams won a title, it was celebrated with parades filled with balloons, candy, graffiti, firetrucks and thousands and thousands of screaming fans. That type of celebration had evolved to include damaging property, setting fires and flipping police cars, but no harm to people.

But times have changed. Post victory parades lately, and too often, are marred by another national tradition, gunfire. This year’s Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs held their victory parade on Valentine’s Day. The euphoria of the city’s second consecutive championship was quickly squashed when gunfire erupted near the end of the parade.

One person was killed, a mother of two and a Kansas City radio station personality, and more than 20 were injured including several children with the youngest victim only 6-years-old. Three people were immediately apprehended and investigated. No immediate motive was released.

Fortunately, gunfire does not happen after every sports championship, but it is not rare. In June 2016, during a rally for the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, a man was shot. Also in June 2019, four people were shot in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at a downtown rally for the NBA champion Raptors. In October 2020, two people were shot to death as they tried to stop other people from breaking car windows with baseball bats after the Dodgers won the World Series.

In July 2021, in two separate shootings in Milwaukee, three people were wounded as fans celebrated the NBA Bucks’ first title since 1971. In June 2022 after the Denver Nuggets won the franchise’s first NBA title, two people were injured by gunshots in downtown Denver. And, in October 2022 during a celebration of the Texas Rangers’ World Series championship, gunfire was reported although no one was injured.

What can we expect next? We cannot and should not ban post-victory celebrations. No amount of security can prevent an ill-intentioned individual or group from wreaking havoc on society. The Kansas City Chiefs parade had a sizable security task force of nearly 1,000 law enforcement personal, local, state and federal.

We have not been able to protect citizens from small, well-contained venues like schools, churches, movie theaters and workplaces. It is unreasonable to expect that people attending large outdoor public events can be assured of total safety. The best we can hope for is limited human damage and a quick police response.

Unfortunately, gun violence and irresponsible gun ownership has become an acceptable norm. We cannot or will not stop it. Efforts to curtail illegal gun use has been fruitless because every incident of gun violence only fosters measures to penalize and infringe upon the legal rights of law-abiding citizens.

The perpetrators, if caught, are given consideration of their age and mental capacity at the time of the crime. They may be given free legal defense and if found guilty, questionable, non-deterrent consequences. Again, while the good people are left with the reminder that their personal security is not guaranteed.

It is a sad commentary on our society when absent of divisiveness, a joyous opportunity, like celebrating a community’s sports team is interrupted by threat of death. And not long after the parade route has been cleaned, we resume our daily lives. Until the next shooting. There has to be an answer that does not include leniency and compassion for those who disregard the safety and right to life of others.

It is even sadder to think that it will take the worst mass murder in history to occur the day before a national Election Day to make reducing gun violence a top priority.