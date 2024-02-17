GUEST COLUMNISTS: A different perspective on KVSO’s Allan Dennis

My intent in writing this article is not to dispute the prior perspectives given by Waltraud Schuler and William Herzog about the recent release of Allan Dennis as the conductor of the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra. Each of them spoke of their experiences with the KVSO and with the conductor himself. I plan on doing the same, but from a different angle. I will speak from the perspective of an orchestra member playing under the direction of Allan Dennis.

I auditioned to become a member of the KVSO back in 1981-82 under the direction of the fabulous Ovid Young. Ovid’s calm, yet professional and knowledgeable demeanor, was something that Allan fell short of most times he stood on the podium in later years. Ovid made the musicians feel like a family, and that made it fun to be a member in those early years. The musicians were from our community; they lived here and paid taxes here, which supported the community that the symphony represented. That would all change with Allan Dennis’s overdue tenure.

Ovid’s popularity and incredible musicianship found him leaving our area, and the symphony found new leadership in a variety of conductors, each with a various tenure. We ended up with Allan Dennis for the past 35 years.

Mrs. Schuler and Mr. Herzog were not wrong in their prior articles when they said Allan had wonderful credits and accomplishments to his name. He did. But as the years wore on, those accomplishments meant little compared to the personality we had to deal with on the podium. As the honeymoon stage wore off, we saw Allan’s inability to deal with issues in a professional manner.

Many individuals were called out in front of the entire orchestra when their playing didn’t live up to Allan’s expectations. He embarrassed members and made them feel unworthy to play in this almost volunteer orchestra. The payment received for three or four rehearsals and the concert performance together may have garnished a whopping $40 for a musician who wasn’t seated as first chair in their section. The musicians played for the joy of playing, not for the money.

For many years, we would hear about the financial constraints of the KVSO. As just mentioned, the musicians weren’t paid a large amount, but there were a good number of players making up the orchestra in the earlier days. I was an example of the cheapest player in the orchestra. I lived in the area and didn’t receive mileage for each rehearsal and concert performance. I was also not seated as first chair, so with the two combined, I made the least amount a musician could make.

As the decades passed, there were fewer and fewer people willing to put up with Allan’s behavior, so we lost great area musicians, and he had to look elsewhere for “ringers.” Those players were coming from the north where Allan lived and from area universities, such as U of I. That mileage would add up quickly for all of those “ringers” and would make a huge dent in the KVSO’s bank account. You may be wondering why this matters. The family feel that we had in earlier years, faded under Allan’s baton.

He lost the respect of area musicians because he didn’t look at us as family, but rather as those he could get to leave so he could bring his own people in. The number of our own community musicians ended up being very low compared to the earlier and happier times, which in turn put a strain on the budget.

A telling example of bringing in his own people came when we were inviting young players in the KVYSO (Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra) to play in one of our regular concerts. This was a perfect way to include the youth of our area to stay connected to playing and hopefully becoming a member of the KVSO one day. Allan didn’t see it that way. Instead of using our youth that we are encouraging and supporting, he brought students here from the organization he founded — the Midwest Young Artists Conservatory. He made our young players audition against these student “ringers,” which was a slap in the face to our KVYSO. Nice family, huh?

Allan may be wondering what he did to deserve this release as director since it seems to have come as a surprise to him. A longtime symphony member could remind Allan that he did the same thing a few years ago. This tenured player walked into rehearsal one night to find out that Allan had held auditions for their chair that was not vacant. The tenured player was blindsided, with no communication from Allan that auditions were being held for a seat that had been filled for decades. Maybe Allan now feels the same pain that he inflicted on one of his own players?

You might be wondering why musicians didn’t voice their concerns about Allan during his tenure. I can tell you that they did. I even invited board members to come to rehearsals to watch what we had to deal with, but Allan was clever. He could turn it on and off based on who was in the room. No board member ever saw the real Allan, unless he let it be seen on his own terms.

I left the orchestra a few years ago because the joy of playing had been taken away with what we had to deal with around Allan and his antics. I have lived long enough now to trust my gut and to make decisions about what I will and won’t put up with. I drew the line in the sand, and I haven’t looked back.

With all that has been written, it is clear that Allan had his supporters and he also had people disillusioned with his decisions and behaviors. I am only one person voicing my concern, but I know there are others out there who share my perspective. If current KVSO members are still voicing concerns, and the KVSO board is tired of hearing it all, then sometimes hard decisions have to be made in the moment.

I support the decision of the board to release Allan in hopes of better days ahead. As a flute/piccolo player who was invited into the Schuler home all those many years ago to make beautiful music, I also want this orchestra to survive and flourish. My hope is that it now has that chance.