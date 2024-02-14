Voice of the People: Write you legislators for better health care for seniors

I am writing to seniors citizens to write your legislators, as I have written to seven of them on better health care for Medicare and Medicaid — the QMB (Qualified Medicare Beneficiary) Program. The Qualified Medicare Benefits, it’s a shared program for Medicaid and Medicare.

It’s a 100 percent no copay. I fought eight bladder cancer surgeries, and I am winning. My wife has COPD and is on oxygen. If we were divorced, we would qualify. This year the COLA (cost of living) raise got us kicked of QMB because of 39 dollars over the income limit.

Our income is fixed, living on $1,763 a month for three years now. I have been trying to get them to raise the limits, and they do nothing. The moratorium on rents started a nightmare. Landlords are ripping renters off and are greedy, and they raised our (rent) $345 more.

<strong>Phil Boehm</strong>

Bradley