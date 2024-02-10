Voice of the People: Stagnanat water poses healath risk in Bourbonnais

Sanitary drinking water is of paramount importance for all. But in addition, stagnant water poses a very serious problem for those whom are immunocompromised such as myself with leukemia and my wife with asthma doing her job from home, next to undue molds from it.

There are many dead and dying trees in this water and the area is in the village of Bourbonnais bordering Armour Road, East John Casey Road, Edgemere and Edwin. A county maintained entity that literally splits the village into two towns. This matter, along with illegally dumped tree parts have encroached the utilities easement on our property.

In addition, our privacy fence has been broken a number of times along with reported and recorded calls to both city and county governments. Money was paid to clean what could afford, but after four years of insufficient action taken, these problems still persist. They can’t seem to handshake on a drainage and tree resolve, and I am both physically crippled and too old to make more good of my weak body.

These problems have been communicated to D.O.J., Illinois EPA and several attorneys. There are vivid pictures that display the water in three of those properties along with abandoned vehicles that are of disgrace. This is both unhealthy and dangerous. The mold on an abandoned trailer displays this as well.

<strong>Stephen Redman</strong>

Bourbonnais