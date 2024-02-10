Voice of the People: Recovering voter struggling with confirmation bias

My name is Jim. I’m a recovering voter. I watch Bill Maher’s Friday night TV show and appreciate that he’ll scorn left-leaning thinkers almost as much as conservatives. But he’s been getting on my nerves.

He’s had some guests I don’t care for, both Democrats and Republicans. I consider all viewpoints. At least, I think I do. What irks me is that Maher humanizes them. With him, they come across as sensible, self-effacing, and — this really hurts — likable. If there’s one thing I hate, it’s being cajoled into liking someone I detest before I’m good and ready.

My father told my brother and me that if we’re honest, the people we don’t like are those we don’t know very well. I’ve found this to be true, especially of candidates most of us never meet.

Two Republican candidates remain in the 2024 presidential race, and some ambitious hopefuls are challenging President Biden.

I’m also struggling with confirmation bias: adopting a point of view, then only considering information that supports that view. I attribute my struggle with this affliction to congressional wrangling since Jan. 6, 2021.

I counter this condition via journalists like S.E. Cupp, Gene Lyons, Mona Charen, Fareed Zakaria and David Brooks. They are my 12-step program to stop my slide into confirmation bias.

The good news is, I hear this program still has openings.

<strong>Jim Newton</strong>

Itasca