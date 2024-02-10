MAREK: Is rural Illinois running out of lawyers?

I finished my military commitment in May of 1970 and returned to my home area of Kankakee County. I had been offered a job with a firm headed by Richard Ackman at the phenomenal pay of $250 a week. We found an apartment and had the furniture moved from the east coast by the Air Force. I was off and running.

As I took a real view of the Kankakee group of attorneys, I was overwhelmed. How could a young rookie hope to compete with the likes of Vernon Butz, Sam Shapiro, Tom Nutting, Eva Minor, Paul Davidson or several other quality attorneys with so much experience? Well, I spent the next 50 years in that prestigious group, obviously thinned over the years by retirement and deaths.

As the years passed, I interviewed young lawyers for our firm. One of the big changes was that we interviewed as many women applicants as we did men. Quite a change from 1970 when I think there were only three practicing women attorneys in the county.

Over the years, I think we hired four women and three men. One by one, the men sought a larger city or even the federal government as a better place to earn a living than Kankakee. The women chose to stay locally with the firm or find other positions locally. Why couldn’t we keep the men? Of course, Kankakee was having some serious business problems with the flight of industry, and those men were the sole support of their families whereas the women eventually married and had a second family income.

The problems of the practice of law in general hit numerous road bumps. First there were the large out-of-town firms sending lawyers into the smaller counties for the profitable cases. Then there was the pandemic and the entire modification of courtroom procedures. The need for probate decreased with trusts. People closed their own real estate transactions. Criminal cases most often ended up with a public defender. And the larger business law cases went north to Chicago.

If you had developed a clientele, you survived, but those trying for a fresh start had multiple problems in providing a sufficient level of income.

I was reading some information furnished by the Illinois State Bar Association last week. It concerned Adams County here in Illinois. The chief public defender resigned while his assistant decided to run for Hancock County’s states attorney.

The article then raised the question why are private law firms and county offices in the more rural areas of Illinois struggling to attract attorneys? Well, duh. To start with, the average school debt upon graduating from law school is now $108,000! So, are fewer going to law school? If they do go, the law degree can lead to other lines of well-paying jobs outside the legal field.

There is no doubt that the smaller rural counties suffer even more than Adams, with Quincy as one of its cities. The office already had vacancies and was really devastated trying to properly staff the office. The article went on to say that there are 13 Illinois counties with five or fewer practicing attorneys. The study calls these and eight other counties “legal deserts.” When you think that there needs to be at least one judge, a state’s attorney and a public defender, we have two left at best.

In 1970, there were at least 25 lawyers in Iroquois, but no public defender. Criminal cases for indigents were farmed out to local lawyers as sort of a requirement to serve the community. Later that year, I asked the chief judge if I could be assigned some of these cases even though I lived in Kankakee County at the time? I thought he was going to French kiss me. “How many to you want?” he asked. “These local lawyers hate the cases and are not that interested in taking cases to a jury trial.”

I was assigned several and quickly learned how complicated certain criminal cases could be. I loved it, though.

Then the county decided that they needed a public defender but only part time. I applied for the position and learned that I was only applicant. The pay was $7,500 a year, but I could add that to what I was making in my firm. Today, a head public defender must make the same as what the elected state’s attorney earns. In counties over 30,000 population, that head public defender cannot have an outside practice.

While I would never get rich being that public defender, I got to try cases for murder, robbery, burglary, rape, narcotics and other felonies, along with a host of juvenile cases. My skill in the courtroom grew and helped my abilities in later civil cases. I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

But those were the old days. Now so many of our rural counties have literally no attorneys who take complex cases. It’s tough when an applicant looks over these counties, sees the debt he or she has, and must decide where to practice. Unless there is a bond with that place like family, or family law firms, it is quite easy to shrug one’s shoulders and head for the big city.

If one does not cherish the rural life and the peace of small-town living, there really isn’t much of a reason to come to a smaller community to practice law. I was just lucky. I came at the right time and had several opportunities that helped me have a respectable law practice