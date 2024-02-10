JACKSON: Should we hold parents accountable?

For quite some time, society has been clamoring for parents to be held accountable for the misbehavior of their children. And especially in cases of serious or heinous crimes, like mass murder. Well, it looks like we may get our wish.

A Michigan mother has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for a school shooting by her teenage son. Involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years. If she serves her full sentence, Jennifer Crumbley will be 60 when released. The child’s father is facing the same charge. His trial begins next month.

In late November 2021, then 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, a kid with no prior behavioral history and who experts said was struggling with “alarming mental health issues” pulled a gun, that his parents bought for him, from his backpack and killed four classmates and wounded seven others. In December 2023, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life without parole.

On the day of the shooting, Ethan’s parents had been notified by the school that Ethan had drawn something troubling on a math worksheet. The drawing included a gun, a bleeding human body and the words, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” The school advised the parents to seek mental health care for their son and allowed the kid to remain at school, concluding it would be better for the kid to remain with peers than be home alone with his thoughts.

The issue of access to a weapon was never mentioned by the parents or the school. Without probable cause, the school did not search his personal property. At the advice of school officials, the parents agreed to get help for their son and returned to their respective jobs. A couple of hours later, Ethan pulled a gun from his backpack and began shooting.

The parents never thought it necessary to tell the school that the kid owned a gun because it was bought with the intention of using it under supervised target shooting. And because the kid had no troublemaking history, the school didn’t think it was necessary to inquire of any access to a weapon and didn’t execute any safety measure because of a potential legal breach.

Even for lessor crimes and incidents, society would be better off if more adults were held accountable for the actions of their children. A long time ago when school kids pulled fire alarms instead of weapons, parents should have been required to serve detention time, too. Or when kids were caught smoking outside of school designated smoking areas, parents should have been required to pick up butts for a week. We have always made the consequences only for the child, assuming he or she should have known better.

As much as this case is being touted as the potential precedent we have wanted and needed to help reduce school shootings, a blatant neglect on the part of these parents isn’t convincing. They legally purchased the gun. They took their kid to target shooting. The father, according to the mother’s testimony, was responsible for the security of the weapon. The kid had no previous behavioral issues. The parents followed the advice of school experts. A 15-year-old kid took the gun to school and for whatever reason, decided to use it.

According to an expert on gun safety policy, the judgement of this came down to “the foreseeability of the shooter’s deadly actions and whether Jenifer Crumbley could have prevented it.” That is a very dangerous and slippery slope to expect parents to be psychic or predictors of child behavior.

If putting Ethan Crumbley’s parents in prison could serve as a message to other parents in hope of preventing school shootings, why aren’t the Columbine High School shooter’s parents serving time? How many school shootings could have been prevented had they been locked up?