MOORE: Dreams versus visions

I’ve always been a cheerleader for chasing dreams, but sometimes, I miss a crucial piece of the puzzle. It’s not just about following a dream — it’s about forging a vision.

Just dreaming isn’t enough to make things happen; you’ve got to evolve into a visionary. Think about it: Dreams can be fleeting, like those morning remnants of sleep that vanish before you even have coffee. They’re often a blur, leaving you grasping at the edges of what you thought you wanted. But a vision? That’s where clarity lives. Visionaries don’t just dream; they clearly see their future before making their first move. They know the path because they’ve walked it in their minds a thousand times.

I’m here to nudge you from being a dreamer to becoming a visionary. It’s one thing to daydream about starting that business, writing your novel, dominating your sport or fighting for justice. These dreams are powerful, but you need to see them in sharp focus to make them real. You require a vision as tangible as the ground beneath your feet.

The term “dreamer” sometimes carries the unfair stigma of someone who doesn’t achieve their goals, so I’m urging you to cultivate a vision. A vision shares similarities with a dream, but it’s far more powerful and focused. It’s not just about dreaming; it’s about envisioning a future so vividly that you’re compelled to make it a reality.

Let’s turn those “what if” and “I wish I had” moments into stepping stones. Transform your dream into a vision you can see, feel and work toward. Because in the end, achieving your dreams isn’t just about having them; it’s about seeing them come to life.

Those who receive visions find themselves enraptured, wholly consumed by the urgency and significance of what they must achieve. This profound commitment sets visionaries apart. While dreamers share much in common with visionaries, embodying similar aspirations and foresight, their conviction doesn’t always ignite with the same enthusiasm.

A visionary’s dedication is often unparalleled, driven by a compelling force that demands action.

Joan of Arc’s visions were as vibrant as they were mystical, compelling her toward an almost impossible mission. As a teenager, she experienced divine messages urging her to support Charles VII and liberate France from English control during the Hundred Years’ War. The emotional intensity of her visions propelled her into leading battles despite her young age and lack of military experience. Her unwavering faith and conviction were palpable; her visions inspired an entire nation.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision was fueled by a profound desire for justice and equality, resonating deeply with a nation’s emotional and moral consciousness. I am sure many of his contemporaries shared his dreams of equality, but he was different; he had a vision.

His “I Have a Dream” speech perfectly encapsulates the emotional intensity of his vision for America, where people of all races could live together in harmony and equality. King’s leadership in the Civil Rights Movement was driven by this unshakeable vision, stirring the hearts of millions and mobilizing them toward nonviolent protest. Although he had a dream, it was so emotionally intense for him that it aligned with a vision.

Steve Jobs, known for revolutionizing technology, was driven by a deeply personal vision yet had a vast global impact. His emotional intensity toward creating user-friendly, aesthetically pleasing, innovative products was palpable. Jobs imagined a world where technology-enhanced lives, making it both accessible and integral to personal and professional realms. This passion led to groundbreaking devices like the iPhone, changing how we communicate, work and entertain ourselves.

In their ways, Joan of Arc, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Steve Jobs weren’t just dreamers but visionaries.

Whether you’re a dreamer envisioning a better future, a creative soul with a groundbreaking idea or someone yearning for change, it’s time to ignite your passion and elevate your dream to the realm of a vision. Don’t just dream; become enraptured by your aspirations, embracing the intensity and dedication of a visionary.

Chase your dream with all your heart, aim for the gold and who knows? You may become the visionary the world needs.