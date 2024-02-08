ANOTHER VIEW: Illinois ‘insurrection’ ballot scrum just a sideshow

Discretion is often the better part of valor. So, in that context, the Illinois State Board of Elections this past week decided to leave it to the courts to decide whether Donald Trump’s name should be stricken from the state’s March 19 presidential primary ballot.

In that vein, it would be good if the U.S. Supreme Court would address that ballot eligibility issue forthrightly and soon. Oral arguments are scheduled for today.

The state elections board voted unanimously, concluding on the basis of legal precedent that it lacked the standing to address the issue of whether Trump should be disqualified from holding the presidency under the U.S. Constitution’s “insurrection clause.”

That refers to Section 3 of the 14th Amendment that was aimed at Southerners who tried to destroy the Union during the Civil War.

The “insurrection” issue refers to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection/riot on Capitol Hill that disrupted the Electoral College vote count underway in Congress.

Proponents of disqualification are expected to take their legal claim to Cook County Circuit Court. God knows what will happen there, although whatever it is will pale in significance to a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

The disqualification effort by Democratic groups reveals the extent to which the party is flummoxed by Trump’s political presence.

On one hand, the Democrats are doing everything they can by way of civil lawsuits and criminal charges to ensure GOP voters back Trump for the party’s nomination. Others, apparently fearing a Trump victory in November, have embraced the “insurrection” issue as a means of barring him from running.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to do his best to aggravate the situation with his inflammatory rhetoric. That’s a curious means of trying to build a winning coalition, but it is consistent with his performance art persona.

“The VOTE was 8-0 in favor of keeping your favorite president (ME!) on the ballot. I love Illinois. Make America Great Again,” he stated on a social-media site.

If he’s interpreting the unanimous vote as a display of support, Trump is mistaken. All the board members were clear in stating their legal motivation for their votes while some made clear their disdain for Trump.

So far, only the Colorado courts have banned Trump from the ballot on legal grounds. Maine’s secretary of state unilaterally (and probably illegally) has also barred Trump from that state’s ballot.

Appearances suggest that Trump will win the GOP nomination, although former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley still could make it a race. So it’s not a done deal yet.

That’s why the real issue, of course, is November. By then, if the justices do their job right, they will have disposed of the issue.