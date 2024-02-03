JACKSON: Can't give the right to do wrong

January, it seems, came a went in a flash. It was not a bad month, though. And was almost uneventful except for the few days of sub-zero temps and a couple of days under a boil order that exposed our wimpy-ness. January 2024 was no January 1967.

However, something really, really laughable did happen last month. On the last day of the month, a state legislator, Representative 27th District Justin Slaughter, a Democrat, introduced a bill in the interest of reducing tension between law enforcement and citizens. Slaughter’s district represents parts of Chicago’s South Side. His proposal, HB4603, would restrict or limit cause for police traffic stops. The bill’s First Reading was Jan. 31 and was also referred to the House Rule Committee.

Thankfully, there is a synopsis of the bill provided by the Illinois General Assembly website which reads, “Amends the Illinois Vehicle Code. Provides that no law enforcement officer shall stop a motor vehicle for: (i) failing to display registration plates or stickers; (ii) being operated with an expired registration sticker; (iii) violating general speed restrictions (unless that violation is a misdemeanor or felony offense); (iv) improper lane usage (unless that violation is a misdemeanor or felony offense); (v) failing to comply with certain requirements concerning vehicle lamps; (vi) excessive tint; (vii) defective mirrors; (viii) an obstructed windshield or defective windshield wipers; (ix) defective bumpers; (x) excessive exhaust; and (xi) failure of the vehicle operator to wear a safety belt. Provides that no evidence discovered or obtained as the result of a stop in violation of these provisions, including, but not limited to, evidence discovered or obtained with the operator’s consent, shall be admissible in any trial, hearing, or other proceeding. Preempts home rule powers.”

Oh, the absurdity of this bill. Ted Bundy, the infamous serial killer of several women, Edmund Kemper, another serial killer of 10 victims and serial killer David “Son of Sam” Berkowitz were all captured as a result of police traffic actions. There have been countless large drug busts as a result of drivers violating traffic laws. This bill does not do anything to improve community-police relations. If anything, it gives drivers the right to blatantly flaunt their disrespect for the road and law enforcement.

And to top it off, no discovered evidence of criminal activity during these types of traffic stops will be admissible in any proceeding. That illegal weapon or suitcase of fentanyl can ride in the passenger seat. No longer a need to conceal anything.

Under this proposal, a driver can exceed the speed limit, not wear a seat restraint, fail to register a vehicle, have blackened windows and an obstructed windshield and make improper lane changes. Can a person even pass or be allowed to take the Secretary of State driving test under any of these conditions?

This bill is nothing more than a means to aid and abet criminal activity and further put innocent people in harm’s way. Impaired drivers would be allowed to speed through neighborhoods and weave from lane to lane without the risk of being pulled over. Identified suspects could drive around communities concealed behind dark windows.

For the record, this bill is only laughable because it found no co-sponsors, and the representative decided to not push the matter forward in its current form. However, a makeover bill has not been ruled out.

I doubt if I could ever accurately or definitively describe effective community policing. But I know what it ain’t. It is not limiting law enforcement to watching criminals loot businesses and just walk away. It is not telling police to ignore unsafe vehicles being operated unsafely.

Society will never be safer and community-police relations will never improve as long as we continue to give people the right to do wrong.