GUEST VIEWPOINT: Thank you and farewell to good friend of our community, Allan Dennis

On Sunday, Dec. 3 in he Kay Green Auditorium of the Lincoln Cultural Center in Kankakee, Dr. Allan Dennis conducted the second concert of the 2023-24 season presented by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra, titled Hope for Time with our Families. It was particularly good program: A masterful rendition of Stokowski arrangement of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor, followed by Arirang Fantasy arrangement of a Korean folk song and, after intermission, James Stephenson’s Holiday Overture and Leroy Anderson Christmas Festival.

Combining music which at first may appear as a heteroclite assemblage but, in the end, fitting perfectly, has always been a particular talent of Director Dennis.

We didn’t know that it was going to be the last concert he would conduct.

The KVSO that we know and enjoy today, if only five times a year, was born out of a dream 57 years ago, to be precise a Sunday afternoon in February of 1967 in the small town of Herscher. I know: I was there. It was in our living room that my husband, Dr. Reinhold Schuller, and a few friends of ours and I gave it its first life.

My husband, while a physician, was also an accomplished pianist. Until that very day, friends, both professional and amateur musicians — Mary Maddox, Edward Daniel, Jewell Flower, Charles Wolf — would gather at our home for impromptu classical “jamming” sessions. With them, on that day, he founded <em>The Society for Friends of Music</em>, modeled after a similar organization in Vienna.

Rehearsals started at the First Presbyterian Church in Kankakee with George Shutack as concert master and Bernard Fisher as musical director. The first concert was given Feb. 10, 1968, at the Eastridge High School auditorium in Kankakee. The rest, as the saying goes, “is history.”

That I take to heart anything having to do with today’s embodiment of that dream of decades ago with its survival for the generations to come and their opportunity to experience classical music as its best, should be understood. Classical music at its best is what we had the good fortune to experience under the baton of Dennis for the past 35 years.

Dennis became the KVSO music director in the summer of 1988; he had been selected by a search committee among five candidates. Since, season after season the programs that he has presented have ranged in choice from the always popular and famous numbers to pieces which deserved to be pulled out of obscurity.

Case in point, last year he heralded the Black woman composer Florence B. Price, featuring her Symphony in B Minor. A constant concerned educator, time after time, he gave the opportunity to young talents to enjoy the limelight as with the harpist Myriam Kessler also during last year’s program.

His eclectic approach consistently equaled the high quality of the performance he obtained from the musicians. Dennis on the podium could and did get the best of them; together, they accomplished what over the years had become known as the “KVSO sound.”

Retirement was far from his mind when he was informed by the Board of the KVSO on Jan. 9 that his contract wasn’t going to be renewed, that the decision was made as “it was time to move in a new direction,” that convenient euphemism.

A new direction? Now it’s no secret that the KVSO, like countless cultural institutions across the country, endures financial constraints. Its budget, which can be seen just by viewing its website, shows that expenses, year after year, tend to overtake receipts. It’s also clear that the highest expense — and justly so — is made up by the collective payroll of the musicians, director included.

Long is past the time when Dr. Schuller could call on local and abundant talents to play for little or no cost. Assuming then that the major issue was a financial one, the problem is it may have generated could and should have been resolved through discussions.

Considering the urgency, if urgency was, these could and should have included subscribers and musicians, and particularly the Women’s Guild, the component of the KVSO which has contributed in a large measure to the budget. Facts — that to this day, pretexting confidentiality, have not been made available — would have given the opportunity to express the voices of all concerned.

It was not the case. Instead, the Board sent a letter to the musicians informing them that “Dr. Allan Dennis will retire at the end of the 2023-24 concert season … .” Note “retire.”

To ensure an orderly transition, Dennis had agreed to conduct the orchestra during the next concert on Feb. 17 at Morning Star Baptist Church. He communicated directly with the musicians as he had for years in rehearsals and concerts, to inform them of his departure but also essentially to thank them for the years spent together. For the Board, such exercise of legitimate communication was an act of defiance, and it promptly canceled his last scheduled appearance.

The Women’s Guild was not apprised, consulted or advised about the Board’s decision to replace Dennis as conductor. The Women’s Guild was informed by a letter on Jan. 8.

The facts listed above tell a beautiful story ending in a sorry manner. I wish the best to Allan Dennis. He probably will sell the house that he bought on Cobb Boulevard, but he will continue as president of the successful Midwest Young Artists Conservatory in Fort Sheridan and director of the Highland Park Strings.

Of course, I hope that our orchestra will survive these turbulent circumstances. It had known difficult situations before. Time will tell.