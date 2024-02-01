ANOTHER VIEW: Black History Month is vital

Arguments about diversity have dominated our cultural discussions for the last decade. From #metoo to George Floyd, from Colin Kaepernick to “go woke, go broke,” our conversations can become more about winning and less about doing the right thing.

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) have returned to the fore. DEI initiatives want people from different backgrounds to all be treated fairly and included. The execution of diversity has always thrown some sections of our society into a tizzy, and now is no different than 50 years ago.

The arrival of Black History Month, which is celebrated in February, is here just in time to add some kindling to the discussion.

Some in our society find Black History Month as a gift to its subjects rather than a gift to all of us. The observance points us toward people and occurrences that may have been lost to history for some audience members.

Black History Month is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of Black individuals in various fields. From trailblazing leaders and activists to groundbreaking artists, scientists, and athletes, their achievements have shaped both Black history and global history. It provides an opportunity to acknowledge the significant contributions that Black communities have made to society.

Black History Month serves as a platform for education and awareness. A key facet of understanding history is understanding who wrote the history and how they view the world whose history they’re writing.

Additional platforms for history are always good. Toward that end, Black History Month allows us to explore and learn about the struggles and triumphs of Black communities, offering a chance for individuals to expand their knowledge, challenge stereotypes and foster a more nuanced understanding of the complexities of history.

The month also promotes the importance of diversity and inclusion. (There are those words again.) It highlights the need for a society that embraces and respects people of all backgrounds, fostering a sense of unity and shared humanity.

An accurate history also includes some sections we might prefer to ignore or forget. Black History Month prompts reflection on the historical injustices faced by Black communities and the ongoing fight against systemic racism. It encourages conversations about social justice and the need for collective action to create a more equitable and just society. Those conversations don’t have to be forums to find blame. However, acknowledging what went wrong and vowing to do better is vital.

The stories of resilience, courage and perseverance showcased during Black History Month serve as inspiration for future generations. By recognizing the achievements of Black individuals, we instill a sense of pride and possibility, motivating young minds to aspire for greatness.

The most important parts of our history are the ones that show us all being the best that we can be and finding reward in that.