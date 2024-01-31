Daily Journal withdraws ARPA funds request

The Daily Journal has decided to withdraw its request for a city of Kankakee grant for American Rescue Plan Act money to help fund special programs, including local internships and digital skills training for the community.

The city was open to proposals after receiving the ARPA funds in 2021 to assist local businesses, governmental agencies and non-profits that were affected by the global pandemic that began in 2020.

The city has awarded $14 million of the $15 million it was granted by the federal government to various organizations.

The Daily Journal made a request on Jan. 22 to the Kankakee City Council’s Committee of the Whole. Leadership for the community newspaper, based in downtown Kankakee and in operation under the Small family for 120 years, made a request for $250,000.

Approximately $75,000 to $100,000 would have been dedicated for an ongoing digital literacy community education program as well as yearly two-session, six-week paid summer Daily Journal internship program for Kankakee-based college students. Another portion would have gone to operating expenses.

Despite the benefits, and consideration by the city council, the idea of funding is clearly too unpopular among the public to pass.

It was an innovative idea in challenging times, but we respect the democratic process which has decided otherwise.

We will explore other ways of funding these programs.