MAREK: OK, I must face it, I'm old

At the age of 80 (for another month) I am to many, “elderly.” Not something that I ever say, and don’t especially like to hear said in front of me. Maybe one should use the word “aging” or better yet, “mature.” I really don’t like to hear the label “senior citizen.”

I’ve had the good fortune of not looking my age for most of my later life. Maybe that goes back to the times when the bartender knew I wasn’t 21. A lifetime of younger looks. Quite lucky. Then it struck me. Although I was well past the time when I qualified for a senior coffee at McDonald’s, I was still shocked a few years back when I went in to buy my wife a Coke and me a coffee in Champaign.

When I got my change, I looked at the counter woman and told her she had given me too much change for my $5 bill. She looked at me and asked, ”You are a senior, aren’t you?” I smiled and walked away. Of course, I was, but no one had ever said that to me before. My wife still laughs about that. I was probably 8 years past that ”get it cheap” age.

Most recently, my older sister was writing to an organization that had run a separate scholarship in our mother’s name. We were asked if it would be OK to combine it with a general funds, to which my sister wrote that since two of us were now octogenarians, it was probably time. What? I had just turned 80 and had never heard the word used with my being!

I was trained to always open a door for a woman and let her go first. Now it seems that they want to hold it for me. Or if I drop something (more common these days), younger people immediately stoop and grab the item before I can. Nice, but it still hurts a bit. At least the grocery clerks don’t try to carry my purchases to the car.

For a while, I let this bother me. I am a man of a certain generation. Former U.S. Air Force officer, former lawyer, former trustee and teacher at a college, speaker, author and so on. Now I realize that I am too old for anyone to hire me. Well, maybe as a greeter at Walmart. But when I start to count my blessings to enjoy my past, it sounds like an obituary.

I have read that the Buddhists have an approach to this: Respect and learn from your past, but don’t let yourself be held hostage by those memories. Look to the future with optimism, and live in the present, relishing and cherishing every single minute of every single day.

So, find friends who are your age and younger. Don’t preach to the younger ones about “the good old days” but talk in the present and the future. Let go of the urge to not let the younger one hold the door for you, pick up your dropped glove, or ask to carry a heavy package for you, even though you are quite capable of completing the task. They want to help.

As I think of these acts, I am again reminded of my mother’s teaching on civility and graciousness. I will always rise when a woman approaches a table where I have been sitting. So many times, they will push a hand downward while saying that it isn’t necessary. I often respond, looking upward to the heavens, “Oh, I must. Mother is watching.” This always brings a smile or even a laugh.

I have to admit that I have aged very well physically. I can do most things that I have done during my life, although I have probably skied my last two years ago. I can still ride a bike for miles, walk when my wife asks me to join her, and still care for the masculine work of the home and yard. I have moved up to the senior tees for golf, although it took my ego a bit of time to do that.

I do find it harder to remember some names, and if I do not think a fact is crucial, it doesn’t log in with me very well, so I may well ask the same question a couple of hours later.

Let’s use the words mature and older. Those two do not offend. Maybe even aging gracefully. And truth be told, I do like occasionally to hear “I can’t believe that you are 80!”