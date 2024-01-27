JACKSON: Paying the ultimate price for his crime

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way” is an old English proverb. The exact origin of the universally applied adage is unknown. But its meaning is profound yet simple and timeless. In a nutshell, with perseverance and determination, any hurdle, good or bad, can be overcome.

There is no better example of reaching success in the face of insurmountable obstacles than finding a way to execute a deserving person. The state of Alabama has found a way.

A convicted murderer was executed Thursday night in the second attempt in his execution. The first attempt to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith by lethal injection in November 2022 failed. The execution was called off after executioners failed to find a vein to inject the lethal drugs, and Smith suffered for hours afterwards.

The state has found a new, more humane method and will be the first in the nation to use it after a long legal wrangling to get its use approved. Two other states, Mississippi and Oklahoma, have approved the use of this method, but neither have implemented it.

Kenneth Eugene Smith and John Forest Parker were convicted of capital murder in 1988 for the murder-for-hire death of the wife of Charles Sennett. Sennett hired a friend, Billy Gray Williams, for $3,000 to kill his wife, Elisabeth Dorlene Sennett. Williams then hired Smith and Parker for $1,000 each to kill Mrs. Sennett. She was stabbed 10 times in the chest and neck. The husband who ordered the killing committed suicide after he was named a suspect.

Williams was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Parker was initially sentenced to life without parole, but a judge sentenced him to death. He was put to death by lethal injection in 2010. Smith was also sentenced to death.

The state put Smith to death, this time by the use of nitrogen hypoxia. Proponents of the use of nitrogen hypoxia method say it is a more humane, less painful means of involuntary death. Nitrogen hypoxia “suffocates a person by forcing them to breathe pure nitrogen, starving them of oxygen until they die.”

Experts say the process takes a short time to complete. Humans deprived of oxygen will pass out in minutes and die shortly afterwards.

Capital punishment opponents are calling this latest method experimental and cruel. They don’t want to witness another botched state execution. And they argue there is no evidence that the death of a person by this method would be peaceful.

Death by nitrogen hypoxia is the sixth and latest method of capital punishment used in the United States. We have used hanging, firing squad, electrocution, lethal gas, lethal injection of drugs and now nitrogen hypoxia. Although very effective, the previous five methods have been primarily discontinued due to public protests, costs or lack of drugs. Some states do allow prisoners their preferred means of death.

Should Smith’s execution be carried out and without any evidence of pain and suffering, it won’t be without protests. The matter of some people feeling discomfort about the government taking a life will prevail. Robin Maher, the executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center, vehemently disagrees that the promise of a painless, gently falling asleep death has not materialized. The DPIC says that 35% of lethal injections in 2022 were botched due to “the incompetence of executioners, failure of execution protocol or flaws in the protocol design itself.” This included three consecutive failed executions in Alabama.

Not everyone is contesting whether Smith should pay the ultimate price for his crime. For some, it is just the manner in which it is done. Maher said, “So really it is the state’s obligation to ensure that Mr. Smith does not suffer a painful, torturous death.”

Why in hell shouldn’t he?

Apparently, it matters not that Mrs. Sennett suffered a painful, torturous death. It never does for the victims.

I am rooting for the State of Alabama. “Roll Tide.”