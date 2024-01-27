GLENNON: Open immigration hikes Illinois k-12 school costs with no end in sight

The students are called English speaking learners by the Illinois State Board of Education, which tracks their numbers. The cost and challenge of educating them is yet another consequence of America’s nearly open border policy.

The board defines them as students whose primary language is not English who receive English language instruction targeting their individual learning needs.

Last year, ISBE reported 272,000 ESLs in Illinois public schools, which is 15% of enrollment. But for some districts, that portion is much higher. In Waukegan’s District 60, for example, 48% of students are ESLs. For Elgin District 46 it’s 42%. Chicago, 23%. And in Aurora, Illinois’ second largest city, half of K-12 students are ESLs.

With Illinois’ officially reported cost per student averaging about $18,000, a beginning number on cost for Illinois’ 272,000 ESLs might be about $4.9 billion.

But that’s just the start on estimating costs, which are undoubtedly huge, but not fully reported by the state or anybody else. Once a school enrolls 20 or more students with the same language background, as Chalkbeat explained, state law requires the school to implement a transitional bilingual education program.

That means core subjects must be taught in both English and the native language of those students. Those schools must also provide classes in English as a second language. It also means adding teachers with Spanish proficiency.

“It is the most challenging thing I have ever done in my life, and I’ve been doing this in this neighborhood for 11 years,” Gabriel Piaz, a bilingual language coordinator, told ABC Chicago. “I’ve never experienced anything like it.”

Nationwide, the Federation for American Immigration Reform estimated it cost public schools $78 billion to serve students with limited English proficiency — and that was four years ago, before the new surge at the border. The struggle to fund those programs for those students “represents a major drain on school budgets as they redirect resources away from American citizens to support English learner programs for this cohort,” wrote the federation.

And there are the intangible costs. Classrooms with large numbers of students who struggle with English no doubt hold back progress for others.

Some important caveats are in order.

First, not all ESLs are native Spanish-speakers. However, about three-quarters of the 11 million undocumented migrants in America were born in Mexico, Central and South America.

Second, many ESLs and their families are legal, and many pay their own way with taxes. More often, however, they tend to be poor, and immigration has added disproportionately to the number of low-income students in public schools, as shown in a study by the Center for Immigration Studies. They represent an outsized portion of those living in poverty and they tend to settle in poor communities, adding to the challenges for schools in those areas, the study showed.

For those reasons and more, the true education cost of our border policy isn’t fully known. Like so many costs of that policy, the government apparently doesn’t care enough to provide a serious estimate.

Those costs, however, are surely huge and growing with no end in sight. America just finished its worst year ever for border enforcement, and there’s no sign of any change in policy.

The Supreme Court long ago said all immigrants, legal and not, are entitled to the same public education, and even those wrongly let in by our own government deserve our compassion and help. That leaves only one solution: The border must be enforced.